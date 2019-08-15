One woman sets out to change the pace of real estate while also giving back to small nonprofits

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Later is a new online community that connects future home sellers with prospective home buyers. Wendy Gilch, Founder and CEO, created the concept of Selling Later based on her own experience with buying and selling a home. Wendy explains "timing the sale and purchase of a home at the same time is incredibly stressful. You have a fear of carrying two mortgages, while also the fear of buying a home on impulse instead of what you really want. We created Selling Later to help remove both of those fears!"

Selling Later has no advertisements, nor does it give sales leads to third parties. They do not accept referral kickbacks and carry strict anti-solicitation policies. Wendy explained "we wanted to create an inexpensive and useful resource to help home sellers and buyers, not businesses. Does that create a harder battle to get started if we don't participate in those things? It sure does!" Wendy emphasized that "it's the right thing to do since the real estate industry is no longer a one size fits all business. Sellers should know their options and base their selling decisions on what works best for them."

In addition to giving sellers and buyers time, Selling Later's mission is to also give back by donating a portion of every home post to small nonprofits. Wendy expressed that "when you read the news, it makes you feel like the world has gone mad. However, when you take a step back and look outside of that, you see a large movement of people giving it their all to make a difference in their community. There are great people out there doing great things; you just don't hear about them enough! We want to use our platform to shed light on the many nonprofits making a difference." Once established, Wendy hopes to continue to increase their Giving Back program by giving half of their monthly net profit back to nonprofits. "Social media makes us think that we need the biggest and best of things to be happy. In reality, the joy you receive from giving and helping others far outweighs the feeling of buying things for yourself."

