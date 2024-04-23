One Woman, Two Teenagers Injured in Truck Accident on U.S. 62 in Gaines County

SEMINOLE, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the tragic truck accident that occurred on March 2, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m. along U.S. Highway 62 in Gaines County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to three individuals.

Details About the Gaines County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, a Kenworth 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow was northbound on C.R. 237, attempting to turn westbound onto U.S. 62 when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be determined, the 18-wheeler attempted the turn at an apparently unsafe time, failing to yield the right of way to westbound traffic. As a result, a westbound Nissan Rogue occupied by a 17-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman collided with the back of the 18-wheeler. The impact caused the Nissan to veer to the right, resulting in a secondary collision between the Nissan and a westbound BMW occupied by a 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy.

The 50-year-old woman in the Nissan sustained suspected severe injuries. Additionally, the 17-year-old in the Nissan and the 14-year-old in the BMW apparently suffered moderate injuries. All three were transported to local medical facilities by EMS for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

Currently, additional details pertaining to this incident, including the identities of the victims, are not available. The investigation is ongoing.

