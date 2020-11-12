One World Identity Announces the Formation of Senior Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Identity ('OWI'), the leading research and advisory firm focused on digital identity, announced today the formation of their Senior Advisory Board ('SAB'). The board consists of four world-class technology experts and operators, David Birch, Jackie Shoback, Eric Woodward, and Filip Verley. Each member brings comprehensive knowledge from various market segments, including financial services, tech/media, and the gig economy.

"The acceleration of digital transformation initiatives during COVID-19 has shined a spotlight on the need for better digital identity solutions and services in every industry. By introducing OWI's SAB, we're able to add decades of vital executive leadership in digital identity strategy enablement and technology development," said Travis Jarae, Chief Executive Officer of OWI, "as we continue to push innovation in the digital identity industry, it's important we have the most experienced operators join us on our mission. We're privileged to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with our Senior Advisors and continue delivering unparalleled advisory services for our more than 200 clients."

The Senior Advisory Board will work in tandem with One World Identity's advisory services team, focused on supporting clients with transaction services, growth strategies, and market intelligence.

About the Senior Advisory Board

Dave Birch

David G.W. Birch is an author, advisor, and commentator on digital financial services. Dave is a world-renowned thought leader in digital identity and digital money and is regarded as one of the global top 15 business information sources by Wired magazine. Dave leads 15Mb Ltd, is a Global Ambassador for Consult Hyperion, a Technology Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation, a visiting professor at the University of Surrey Business School, and holds a number of board-level advisory roles. Dave graduated with a B.S. with honors in Physics from the University of Southampton.

Eric Woodward

Eric Woodward recently retired as Group President of Early Warning's Risk Solutions business. Before Early Warning, Eric's tenure includes Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the Technology Investment Banking group at Credit Suisse, and Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette (DLJ). Eric holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from the University of Colorado's Leeds School of Business, and received his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California.

Filip Verley

Filip Verley is a Senior Product Manager in Identity at Google focused on building next generation identity services. Prior to Google, Filip led Airbnb's Identity team, developing solutions to improve online-to-offline transactions and interactions. Filip graduated from Florida State University with a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice.

Jackie Shoback

Jacqueline (Jackie) Shoback is a Co-founder and General Partner at OWI Ventures, with prior experience as a C-suite leader and entrepreneur. Jackie lends deep financial services and multi-channel consumer retail experience both in the U.S. and internationally. Jackie graduated cum laude from Wellesley College and with an MBA with honors from Harvard Business School.

About One World Identity

OWI is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, bespoke consulting, working groups, and events, we help businesses build sustainable, forward-looking products and growth strategies. Learn more at oneworldidentity.com.

