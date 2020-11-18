One World Identity Launches the Digital Identity Standards, Technology, and Innovation Lab (DISTIL)

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Identity (OWI), the leading research and advisory firm focused on digital identity, announced today the launch of the Digital Identity Standards, Technology, and Innovation Lab (DISTIL). DISTIL is a community of individuals focused on building better user experiences enabled by digital identity. The DISTIL community will convene through an Immersive Experience Lab, Startup Accelerator Program, Working Groups, and Roundtables.

The DISTIL program will roll out each initiative to build an active, engaging community that welcomes new companies and innovators from across the digital identity landscape, beginning with the DISTIL Startup Accelerator Program.

"The vision of the new OWI is coming into focus, starting with the launch of DISTIL. This initiative represents years of planning and development," said Travis Jarae, Chief Executive Officer of OWI, "with the support of our amazing partners, clients, and community, DISTIL will represent the epicenter for identity innovation. We're excited for others to join as we lead this next chapter for our industry."

The Startup Accelerator Program will take place twice a year, with the inaugural class starting on April 5, 2021. A hand-selected group of disruptive new startups will join this 12-week program in tandem with OWI Ventures. Participating companies will receive funding through OWI Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on digital identity.

DISTIL differentiates itself through uniquely personalized programs. Companies that take part in the Startup Accelerator Program will also gain entry to the DISTIL Immersive Experience Lab, connect with mentors from a community of 300+ subject matter experts, and access proprietary information intended to accelerate the next wave of identity innovation.

For more information and resources on DISTIL and the Startup Accelerator Program, please visit: oneworldidentity.com/distil

About One World Identity

OWI is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, bespoke consulting, working groups, and events, we help businesses build sustainable, forward-looking products and growth strategies. Learn more at oneworldidentity.com.

