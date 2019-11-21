One World Identity Releases 2019 Identity Industry Landscape

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Identity (OWI) today released the 2019 Identity Industry Landscape. Each year, OWI designs an Identity Landscape, providing a comprehensive and holistic view of leaders in the identity space. As the identity industry is rapidly developing, OWI's landscape provides an unparalleled overview of how digital identity applications are evolving and the companies and markets shaping next-generation digital identity.

With over 400 companies and 35 market segments, the 2019 Identity Landscape visually depicts a growing and maturing industry. The new, unique landscape format allows companies to touch multiple market segments, reflecting on the dynamic nature of digital identity applications. The OWI team selected 415 identity companies from a pool of over 2,000 based on several factors.

Each company must be an identity company OR have a distinguishable line of business focused on identity.

Each company must be at least 3 years old or have raised $3 million .

. Each company must have a functioning product in the market.

"Since 2017, the number of identity companies has more than quadrupled, from 500 companies to over 2,000," said Travis Jarae, CEO and Founder of OWI. "With the wave of data breaches and privacy scandals, there is a rapid expansion of identity products and solutions. The OWI team interacts with identity companies every day, from startups to enterprise. We're proud to share the Identity Landscape each year to distill how new companies, products, and solutions are shaping the future of identity."

Digital identity is the core of digital transformation. From personal to professional applications, identity is the foundation for how we connect, engage, and interact in the digital economy. As there is increasing consumer demand for privacy and security, digital identity is no longer a nice-to-have; it is a pillar of success. The OWI Identity Landscape is a tool to help companies keep track of market growth and trends and understand the strategic importance of digital identity moving into 2020 and beyond. OWI will be releasing a more detailed research report delving into the details of each market segment and how companies within the industry overlap and intersect in upcoming months.

Download a complimentary copy of OWI's 2019 Industry Landscape at www.oneworldidentity.com/landscape .

About OWI: OWI is a market intelligence and strategy firm focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Through advisory services, events and research, OWI helps a wide range of public and privately held companies, investors and governments stay ahead of market trends, so they can build sustainable, forward-looking products and strategies. OWI was founded in 2015 and is the host of the KNOW Identity Conference that takes place in Vegas April 5-8, 2020.

