One Year After Securing API License for Pharma Grade CBD, Folium Biosciences Reports Broad Global Pharmaceutical Adoption

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since securing its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) license one year ago, Folium Biosciences' CBD Isolate has been widely adopted for pharmaceutical formulations worldwide in countries with stringent cannabinoid regulations — including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

"Our pharmaceutical partners rely on us not only for superior CBD ingredients, but also for our unique knowledge of the pharmaceutical product development process," says Folium Chief Science Officer Dr. M.V. Fernandez Cid. "More than a supplier, we are a development partner. Our team has been conducting clinical research in cannabinoids since the start of the industry, which means that we understand exactly what a pharmaceutical company needs to have in place when it comes to securing approvals from global ethical commissions and regulatory bodies. We believe that critical insight and experience is as essential to CBD product success as is our unrivaled quality."

Folium Biosciences is one of only a few companies that are approved to provide the international pharmaceutical industry with active ingredients for the development of CBD-based drugs. Folium's CBD API is produced at the company's cannabis-licensed subsidiary, Folium Biosciences Europe B.V., which is developing a pipeline of cannabinoid APIs including dronabinol (THC) and CBG that are currently in the validation phase.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids and FDA-approved pharmaceutical ingredients. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium Biosciences controls all aspects of the supply chain from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium Biosciences' team of scientists, chemists, engineers, and other committed professionals delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids and FDA-approved pharmaceutical ingredients through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium Biosciences was the first hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and continues to lead the industry in regulatory compliance and governance.

