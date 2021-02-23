One Year After the Start of the Pandemic: Cannabis Delivery Remains at All-Time High

"With consumers spending more time at home than ever before while sheltering in place, cannabis delivery became a vital force in the industry," said Ganja Goddess CEO Zachary Pitts. "With cannabis deemed an essential service, the pandemic acted like rocket fuel for what was already a growing consumer trend headed for the mainstream . In a year filled with challenges, we saw a surge in consumers placing orders for cannabis products marketed to help with sleep issues, highlighting one of the many health issues Americans are facing during the pandemic. The critical need for cannabis delivery remains at an all-time high. As challenges related to the pandemic continue, we are committed to serving the growing needs of cannabis consumers and patients across California."

635% increase in revenue for cannabis products marketed to support sleep ;

; 53% increase in conversion rates, which outperforms the average e-commerce conversion rate of 1-2% by more than 350%;

sustained 100% growth year-over-year;

275% increase in revenue on 4/20, the largest day for cannabis delivery sales; and

200% increase in revenue on Cyber Monday, the second largest day for cannabis delivery sales.

Pitts continued: "With more consumers joining in on cannabis' normalization and demanding the same ease-of-use and transparency they're accustomed to when ordering CPG products from mainstream apps or websites like Amazon , the 2020 Ganja Goddess Awards are the cannabis industry's version of the People's Choice Awards. Competing against hundreds of other brands offered on our platform, we are recognizing these winning brands and products for their outstanding merits and achievements."

The California-based online shopping, lifestyle and delivery platform honored the 2020 Ganja Goddess Award winners, which are [drum roll please...]:

"2020 was a year like no other, and one where we saw even more of our customers demand our award-winning products be offered on delivery services like Ganja Goddess," said Kiva Confections Director of Marketing Kristin Rasmussen. "Cannabis consumers today want consistent, quality products, convenience and ease-of-use during the pandemic, and that's exactly what Ganja Goddess serves up. We couldn't be happier with the overwhelming response we saw from consumers on their service and are thrilled to be named one of the top performing brands for the second year in a row. With more than a decade in cannabis under our belt, we continue to believe that a few keys to our success are great partners like Ganja Goddess, which continue to play an instrumental role in making us who we are today—one of the best cannabis brands in the world."

For more information about Ganja Goddess , visit https://goddessdelivers.com/ , https://www.instagram.com/ganjagoddessinsider/, https://twitter.com/GoddessDelivers and https://www.facebook.com/GoddessDelivers.

About Ganja Goddess

Founded in 2011, Ganja Goddess is a premium brand with statewide delivery services, online shopping, award-winning products and a curated online cannabis lifestyle experience that caters to consumers demands and needs in the world's largest cannabis market: California. Ganja Goddess is capitalizing on one of the hottest consumer trends in the U.S.: the rise of online ordering, delivery of CPGs and curated-online lifestyle experiences. Ganja Goddess business pillars include: statewide online shopping, which offers a seamless experience with maximum convenience and the same transparency consumers are accustomed via mainstream apps or websites; convenient online delivery powered by the internet; and a curated online lifestyle experience that is revolutionizing how consumers think about a personalized cannabis lifestyle.



