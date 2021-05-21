One-Year Anniversary of Pandemic Is Remembered Through Giving Back and Humanitarian Efforts From It Works!

PALMETTO, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Pentecost, It Works! CEO and entrepreneur, advocates for philanthropy now more than ever as communities look to rebuild. Throughout his professional career as a business self-starter, he has remained passionate about creating equal opportunity and contributing to charitable initiatives to help others.

According to Pentecost, giving back is an integral part of being a business leader. The "It Works! Gives Back Foundation," co-founded by Pentecost and his wife, Cindy Pentecost, aims to illustrate the impact of collective efforts through encouraging supporters to give what they can and that even the smallest donations can, together, make a difference. For as little as $1 per month, supporters can sign up to make a donation that matters.

"During a pandemic, the stress and pressure on these families are even greater. It's times like these that it's more important than ever to have support from our partners to help the children going through treatment and their families." - Meg Lokey, Executive Director of The Payton Wright Foundation.

It Works!'s loyal customers and distributors are asked to join in and make a difference around the world. During this time of focus and remembrance, It Works! looks to continue cause-worthy impact and take strides to a better global humanitarian future. It Works! Gives Back Foundation partners across a wide number of charitable causes and is proud to support:

The It Works! Gives Back Foundation is passionate about shining a light into the darkness of human trafficking and pursuing its end by supporting Selah Freedom. Humanitarian Aid: By supporting the international organization Children's Cup, the It Works! Gives Back Foundation is committed to serving vulnerable children and families around the world with food, water, discipleship, skills training, and hope.

"Giving back through effective charitable initiatives is an aspect of leadership that I find to be especially crucial," said Pentecost. "It provides an opportunity to express gratitude for those in essential service and gives the chance to make a positive change in the world. By growing our local and global communities, we are becoming better leaders and providing resources for the leaders of tomorrow."

Over the years, Pentecost has discovered the true value in the "business" of giving back. By taking the money he has made and always reinvesting it into the economy and community, he has been able to benefit individuals and businesses on a local, national, and international level.

To learn more about Mark Pentecost, the charitable causes that It Works! Supports, and how to join him in making a difference, please visit The It Works! Gives Back Foundation.

About It Works! Gives Back Foundation

The It Works! Gives Back Foundation (GBF) was founded in 2014 by Mark and Cindy Pentecost. GBF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that strives to make a lasting difference in communities locally and globally through financial, practical, and emotional support. Since its inception, GBF, through its partners, has provided 9.5 million meals to children in need around the world, given to 14 crises across four continents, donated over $175,000 towards pediatric cancer research, and provided financial assistance for over 365 families with children battling cancer.

