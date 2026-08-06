One Year In: Choice Mortgage Group Turns Its Past-Client Database Into a Working Pipeline

Independent lender marks 12 months on Homebot, surfacing buying, selling, and refinance activity from clients it had already closed

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, Inc., provider of the award-winning, client-for-life platform that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, today shared one-year results from its partnership with Choice Mortgage Group, an independent Boca Raton-based lender licensed in 23 states. Twelve months in, Choice keeps more than 12,000 client contacts engaged across 21 loan officers, earns a 71.8% open rate on its monthly Home Digest, and logged 3,796 purchase actions, 286 selling actions, and 151 refinance actions in a single recent month.

"A year ago we were leaving relationships on the table the day a loan funded," said Emmanuel St-Germain, CEO of Choice Mortgage Group. "Now our originators start the conversation with people who already trust us. That is a completely different business than chasing leads."

Most lenders lose the relationship the moment a loan closes. Ninety percent of clients say they would refer their loan officer, but only 13 percent remember that person's name a year later. Choice closed that gap without adding headcount. Every funded loan flows into Homebot, every past client receives a monthly branded report showing home value, equity growth, and the next wealth-building move, and originators get alerted when a client crosses an equity threshold, watches rates, or signals a move. Outreach lands when it matters instead of on an arbitrary cadence.

Performance highlights from a recent 30-day period:

71.8% open rate on the monthly Home Digest, well above typical mortgage email benchmarks

1,286 highly engaged clients, defined as clients active in at least half the months since joining

3,796 purchase actions, 286 selling actions, and 151 refinance actions across the client base

49 active listing alerts monitoring past clients for move signals

14 co-sponsorships with real estate partners, covering 1,497 shared clients

316 new contacts added to the platform

Choice also extended the platform to buyers who have not purchased yet. The lender specializes in first-time homebuyer programs, and Homebot's Home Search Experience gives those prospects a private, branded search with no spam calls and no lead harvesting. Filters surface homes with seller concessions and buy-down scenarios. Search emails earn a 56.2% open rate, and buyer activity accounts for the majority of the purchase signals Choice originators act on each month.

"Choice is the case study for what an independent lender can do with the database it already owns," said Ernie Graham, CEO and co-founder of Homebot. "They did not buy more leads. They went back to the clients they had already earned and gave them something worth opening every month. A year later, that database tells them who is moving before anyone else knows."

The results arrive as Homebot expands into small and mid-sized lending organizations through Homebot for Teams, a fixed-price package built for teams of up to 19 producers. Independent lenders compete against national brands without national marketing budgets. Teams delivers the same client engagement infrastructure the largest lenders run, at a price built for regional operators.

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client engagement platform that helps mortgage loan officers, real estate, title, and insurance professionals build lifelong client relationships through automated, personalized home finance insights. Each month, Homebot sends clients a customized report showing their home's current value, equity growth, nearby sales activity, and personalized recommendations for refinancing or moving—all branded with the professional's contact information. With industry-leading engagement rates and intelligent automation, Homebot transforms one-time transactions into lifetime relationships. Learn more at homebot.ai.

About Choice Mortgage Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Choice Mortgage Group is an independent residential mortgage lender licensed in 23 states. The company offers conventional, government-backed, reverse, and portfolio loan programs, with particular focus on first-time homebuyers and self-employed borrowers. Learn more at choicemortgage.com.

Kari Sandor | Director of Marketing ([email protected])

SOURCE Homebot, Inc.