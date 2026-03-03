Homebot and Windermere Real Estate Partner to Turn Every Client Relationship Into a Lifetime Connection

Windermere's 6,000+ Agents Gain Access to Automated Home Equity Intelligence That Keeps Clients Engaged Long After the Sale

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, the leading client engagement platform for real estate and mortgage professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with Windermere Real Estate, the largest regional real estate company in the Western United States. The partnership gives Windermere's network of more than 6,000 agents access to Homebot's personalized homeownership platform, delivering automated, data-driven home equity insights that help agents stay meaningfully connected to clients long after closing day.

Homebot and Windermere Partnership

Windermere has built its reputation over more than 50 years on the belief that relationships come before sales quotas, and that the highest achievement any agent can earn is repeat and referral business from the people they've served. Homebot was built for exactly that mission. By automatically delivering personalized home equity reports and market intelligence to past clients on a consistent basis, Homebot transforms agent databases from static contact lists into active referral engines.

"Windermere agents have spent decades building trust with their clients, and that trust doesn't stop mattering once the keys change hands," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "This is the infrastructure that makes sure every agent in the Windermere network stays meaningfully connected to every client in their database: automatically, consistently, and in a way that genuinely adds value."

With homeowners sitting on historically significant equity and interest rates continuing to shift, clients are actively seeking guidance from professionals they already trust. Homebot surfaces that intelligence automatically and attributes it directly to the agent, so when a client is ready to make a move, their Windermere agent is the first call they make.

"At Windermere, we've always believed that real estate is a relationship business first," said Brooks Burton, COO of Windermere Real Estate. "Our agents invest deeply in every client they work with, and our job as an organization is to give them the tools to honor those relationships over the long haul. Homebot does exactly that, keeping our agents top of mind with their clients in a way that's genuinely meaningful."

The partnership is available to Windermere agents across the company's full network, with onboarding support designed to get agents live quickly and their databases working for them from day one. To learn more or get started, visit homebot.ai.

About Homebot

Homebot is a homeownership platform that helps loan officers, real estate agents, title agents, and insurance professionals stay connected with their clients for life. Founded in 2015, the platform delivers monthly personalized home wealth insights to homeowners while keeping professionals top-of-mind for repeat business and referrals. From monthly emails to private home search to smart calculators, we help clients make informed decisions about their biggest asset. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors consumers rely on. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at homebot.ai.

About Windermere Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,000 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for $37 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors in need via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $59 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.

Contact: Kari Sandor | [email protected]

SOURCE Homebot, Inc.