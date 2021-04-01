One Year into the Pandemic, Bitcoin Depot Continues to Focus on Employee Growth and Network Expansion

ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the ongoing global pandemic, Bitcoin Depot – The largest and fastest growing bitcoin ATM network – is continuing to see major growth, both within their company and their ATM network. One year into the pandemic, the company has grown its bitcoin ATM network to more than 2,100 kiosks and increased their talent acquisition efforts by onboarding more than 60 new employees, a 200% jump.

In the last year, Bitcoin Depot has added several C-Suite executives to join CEO Brandon Mintz on the senior leadership team, including promoting Scott Buchanan to CFO, recruiting Bill Knoll as Head of Product and Jason Sacco to lead as VP of Operations. Like many companies, Bitcoin Depot's team transitioned to remote work in 2020 to ensure employee safety amid a global pandemic and is planning to continue the progressive practice until further notice.

"The safety of our employees is my number one concern," explained CEO and founder Brandon Mintz. "Collaborating with my team will always be an important part of this company and we have found a way to make it work virtually. I believe in being transparent with my team and building a two-way street of mutual trust that has made our company, not just survive this pandemic, but thrive through it."

In addition to its internal growth, Bitcoin Depot recently announced that its bitcoin ATM network has surpassed 2,000 kiosks, doubling its bitcoin ATM count in just six months. The company expects this trend to continue, forecasting nearly 400% growth this year, as more than 400 additional bitcoin ATMs get ready to be installed over the next month.

"We are continuing to partner with independent sales organizations to open bitcoin ATMs across North America and, eventually, world-wide," said Mintz. "The cryptocurrency industry is growing quickly with more and more adoption every day. Last year we were focused on creating an option for those concerned with visiting a retail store to purchase crypto so we launched ability to buy Bitcoin with debit, credit, and wire transfer on our website. While we have online options to buy crypto, having physical locations really sets us apart, and gives cash-based consumers the opportunity to join in. Regardless of the method it's simple, easy, and convenient to get bitcoin in a minute™ with any Bitcoin Depot product."

