One Year Later: Celebrating the Life of Virginia Roberts Giuffre at "Butterfly Vigil"

On April 25th, 2026, thousands will gather at the National Mall in DC to honor the activist with speakers including her family, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Epstein survivors, Women's March, NOW, Ultraviolet, FEMINIST, and performances and more

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of the most prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson, invite the country to join them in celebrating her life on the first anniversary of her death, April 25, 2026, on the National Mall in DC, from 2:00-3:00 pm.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Co-hosted by Women's March , UltraViolet , World Without Exploitation , NOW , the National Women's Law Center , FEMINIST , Feminist Generation and Time's Up Legal Defense Fund , the event will feature speeches by Virginia's family and friends, a dozen Epstein survivors, Rep. Jamie Raskin, non-profit leaders, and performances.

"Virginia was a fearless warrior and a beacon of hope. In the year since her passing, millions have connected to share their own stories of survival, healing, and speaking out as a result of her courage. We call on survivors and those who admire Virginia to join us in the Nation's capital to honor her life and support her global movement for change," said Amanda and Sky Roberts and Lanette and Danny Wilson, her beloved brothers and sisters-in-law.

Her family has called it a "Butterfly Vigil" in honor of their sister's love for them. Attendees are encouraged to wear butterfly pins and carry flowers.

Memorial Speakers:

Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre: Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson are the brothers and sisters-in-law of Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

11 survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, Rachel Benavidez, Marijke Chartouni, Dani Bensky, Lisa Phillips, Lara Blume-McGee, Jess Michaels, Anouska de Georgiou, Marina Lacerda, Jena-Lisa Jones, Sharlene Rochard, Wendy Pesante.

Kim Villanueva is the president of one of the nation's largest grassroots activist groups, National Organization for Women (NOW), and a veteran political organizer dedicated to advancing women's rights.

Fatima Goss-Graves is the president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, and co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

Representative Jamie Raskin [MD-8] is a Democratic U.S. Representative for Maryland's 8th Congressional District, serving since 2017.

Tiffany Flowers is the Campaign Director of The Frontline, and board member of Women's March, a nonprofit organization born from the 2017 International Women's March dedicated to empowering women, advancing women's equity, and advocating for justice.

Arisha Hatch is the Executive Director of UltraViolet, a women-led gender justice organization that specializes in online campaigns to highlight and advocate for women's issues.

Lauren Hersh is the CEO and co-founder of World Without Exploitation, a national coalition dedicated to ending human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The First Amendment Troop is a coalition of artists that use choreography and film to reinterpret vital real-world stories, translating them into the emotionally resonant medium of dance.

Dini von Mueffling is Virginia Roberts Giuffre's longtime publicist and close friend. Specializing in representing women whose narratives have been suppressed, she works with Virginia's family and other survivors.

For all journalists planning to be in attendance, please fill out the below form and bring press badges day-of. For security purposes, this will be required to cover the event. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqn2LxEDZpsKqg7wSR_5dpdHrC0CIu5Ce0TryLXO5pybwrBQ/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=101940254323134867220

Contact:

Donna Sen Ghosh, [email protected], 609-541-1397.

SOURCE Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre