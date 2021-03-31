One Year Later: What The Pandemic Has Taught Businesses About Digital Marketing

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It has officially been one year since the world began its battle with COVID-19 and it comes as no surprise that the ongoing pandemic has changed our lives for years to come. The sudden increase of being indoors has led consumers to spend more time online than ever before and for businesses, this requires a different approach to generate customers and remain open.



If the pandemic has taught businesses anything in the last year, it's the importance of digital marketing. Prior to the pandemic, it was difficult to maintain your business without an online presence, post-pandemic it's clearly impossible. Everyone from local businesses to global corporations knew that digital marketing had been growing at a rapid rate and that consumers have been shifting towards an online experience in recent years. The pandemic has only sped up the process, making it impossible to ignore the importance of utilising a digital marketing strategy.



Finsbury Media a UK-based Digital Marketing Agency has witnessed the impact first-hand. Working with several different businesses across the globe, Finsbury Media has encountered the new type of online behaviour in nearly every industry. "Consumers are spending more time online than ever before and businesses have the opportunity to capture these potential customers using a number of different advertising methods," said Finsbury Media's Operations Manager.



It's not only the internet-savvy Millennials and Generation Z that are shopping online anymore. Everyone is looking for a seamless online experience, which means a responsive Web Design and top-notch features. Finsbury Media has witnessed an increase in demand for website development, with more businesses moving towards e-commerce. Products and services have now become increasingly accessible through remote means and if your potential customers can't find your business online, you're in trouble. Finsbury Media has been helping businesses establish an online presence for years, using numerous digital marketing services to get you noticed online. Whether it be SEO Agency services that boost your website's search engine ranking or PPC Management that gets your advertisements placed directly in front of a targeted audience. With people stuck at home, boredom, and the need to connect with others; the pandemic has driven a rise in social media usage. Social Media offers another avenue for businesses to communicate with customers. Finsbury Media allows businesses to showcase products and promote services, with Social Media Advertising.



For businesses, an online presence has never been as important as today. This means researching where your customers can be found online and utilising a marketing approach that will impact your success. Regardless of if the pandemic vanishes or not, it is evident that the inclination towards digital marketing will remain a key element for businesses in the upcoming future.



