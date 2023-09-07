One-year majority stake acquisition: NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion offer all-inclusive package solutions for digital transformation

News provided by

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

07 Sep, 2023, 05:05 ET

BIELEFELD and WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their long-standing partnership, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG acquired a majority stake in the Natuvion Group one year ago. Since then the leading global SAP® consulting company for small to midsized enterprises (SMEs) and the recognized SAP® Data Transformation Partner have together successfully enabled about 50 customers worldwide to migrate to SAP® S/4HANA. The collaboration is based on a seamlessly integrated consulting and transformation service that provides customers with an all-inclusive package solution tailored to their individual needs.

Continue Reading
"We want to make digital transformation as effective as possible for our customers, which is what makes Natuvion the perfect partner for us. We work as a team to reduce complexity and make transformation faster and more secure as well as more cost-efficient," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc.
"We want to make digital transformation as effective as possible for our customers, which is what makes Natuvion the perfect partner for us. We work as a team to reduce complexity and make transformation faster and more secure as well as more cost-efficient," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc.
"Our shared customers include companies from all over the world. Together we are bringing our customers professionally onto the new digital platforms," said Patric Dahse, CEO of Natuvion.
"Our shared customers include companies from all over the world. Together we are bringing our customers professionally onto the new digital platforms," said Patric Dahse, CEO of Natuvion.

"We want to make digital transformation as effective as possible for our customers, which is what makes Natuvion the perfect partner for us. We work as a team to reduce complexity and make transformation faster and more secure as well as more cost-efficient," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc. "Our service package covers the entire SAP portfolio. We also offer premium solutions that range from selective migration to transformation and data cleansing."

The product portfolio we've developed together can be used in a wide range of customer segments and is commercially scalable. From planning and consulting to the successful go-live, NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion have paved the way to transformation – especially for SMEs, but also for large enterprises. The two companies also offer a standardized migration path to SAP S/4HANA for SAP By Design customers seeking a more robust infrastructure. "Our shared customers include companies from all over the world, ranging from the Danish brewery Carlsberg to the German car manufacturer BMW. Together we are bringing our customers professionally onto the new digital platforms," said Patric Dahse, CEO of Natuvion. Most recently, the "moving experts" from Walldorf have further expanded internationally by acquiring all business operations of the Slovakian SAP consulting firm LL Consulting (LLC), thereby bolstering their central development, training and delivery team for digital data migration.

The importance of having a professional partner when migrating to SAP S/4HANA is also confirmed by the Transformation Study 2023 published by the two SAP experts. More than 600 department heads from nine countries were surveyed for the study. In the survey, 39 percent said their biggest challenge to transformation was a lack of expertise among their employees and 32 percent said it was a shortage of resources within the company. One in three of the companies responding said early involvement of external consultants was therefore crucial to their transformation success. "We are convinced that companies will not be able to allocate more capacity to an SAP S/4HANA transformation in the foreseeable future. The combination of NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion in the portfolio enables a standardized yet custom-tailored and secured transformation for our customers," said Florian Sackmann, Customer Engagement Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation: – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people.  Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company. Natuvion moves business-critical data and processes from one technological platform to another! The Natuvion experts are always required when medium-sized and large companies want to modernize, optimize, separate, merge or rebuild their IT systems! This exclusive technical transformation expertise enables Natuvion customers to always leverage their data and processes on the most advanced and innovative technologies. As Inc. 5000 and FT 1000, Natuvion Group has been one of the most dynamically growing software and IT consulting companies in Europe for 4 years in a row.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Press Contact

Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203290/Norbert_Rotter_NTT_DATA_CEO.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203291/Patric_Dahse_CEO_Natuvion.jpg

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Also from this source

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2022/2023

NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023 and is a finalist in three categories

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.