One Year, Two Brothers, Hundreds of Happy Entrepreneurs- 'Land Investing Online' Celebrates First Anniversary Transforming the Real Estate Industry

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Investing Online (LIO) happily celebrated its one-year anniversary as the premier land-flipping educational resource after launching its wildly popular Land Flipping Bootcamp program. The creation of brothers Daniel and Ron Apke, LIO is a fully immersive at-home course that teaches the basics of purchasing bare land and then flipping it for a profit. This is not the traditional way that real estate is done. Daniel & Ron's approach is unique, new and if done right, very profitable. Although the idea is a relatively simple one, it requires finesse and a specific understanding – a process the Apke brothers have turned into their signature Land Flipping Bootcamp program. And with millions of dollars so far in personal land sales between them, it is a process they understand quite well.

Brothers Daniel Apke (Left) and Ron Apke (right)

"We are super happy to be celebrating our first year in business, though we have both been flipping land ourselves for much longer," said Daniel Apke. "We have hundreds of students in the program doing the same – achieving the exact freedom they came looking for. Many of our students have quit their jobs and been able to make a lucrative income through our LIO program. And that is exactly what we want for them: time freedom, location freedom, and financial freedom. It's not just a dream for them, it's a reality."

So many people around the world work in jobs they are not happy in and do not make enough money in, while having to report to other people instead of being their own boss. LIO is an all-in-one program that helps students become successful land investors and includes everything new investors need to know, from starting their enterprise to launching and becoming a profitable investing business. LIO also provides multiple free continuous education opportunities such as Wednesday live calls, a thriving Discord community – with hundreds of investors and ongoing conversations, Monday Deal Deep Dives, Friday Lunch and Learn sessions, and more.

Land Investing is the simplest, least competitive, and most profitable sector of real estate because it is such a young industry. Now is the perfect time to get involved. Competition is low and there is a large supply of land. More traditional real estate models, like wholesaling, just cannot compete as they are very costly and competitive.

"We are continually adding more advanced modules in the course and revising current content to keep our members up-to-date," said Daniel Apke. "With the combination of all these components, we usually see our members profiting and making a full-time income and more in six to eight months."

"Our mission is to provide freedom through land investing – to help others achieve the same results we got. I have been involved in 10+ businesses, and I know land investing is absolutely the most sustainable business model for others looking to get into entrepreneurship. There are so many 'gurus' out there pushing bad business models and, frankly, no one knows what to believe. We are in this business because we love it. And we want to spread that passion and give people better routes to achieving their freedom. Freedom is the backbone of entrepreneurship, and land investing is your path to get there. It's really that simple."

Read and watch investor testimonials online, or explore the concept and business model of Land Flipping by listening to LIO chats and podcasts with the Apke brothers on: YouTube, Spotify.

To learn more about the Land Flipping Bootcamp course, please visit LIO at: www.LandInvestingOnline.com.

