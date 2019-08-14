One Year Window to File Lawsuit under the Child Victims Act in New York Begins August 14, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys of Douglas & London are dedicated to seeking justice on behalf of those who were sexual victimized as innocent children and who continue to suffer from trauma as a result of the horrific acts of adults they trusted.

The New York State legislature passed The Child Victims Act to give survivors of childhood sexual abuse a one-year window to file a lawsuit and fight back against their abuser(s) or against negligent institutions who turned a blind eye allowing the abuse to occur, such as the Boy Scouts of America, the Catholic Church, schools, summer camps, or even the estate of the late Jeffrey Epstein regardless of when the incident first occurred.

Douglas & London is committed to fighting for their clients, whether its representing survivors who qualify under the Child Victims Act, fighting for healthcare coverage and compensation on behalf of 9/11 first responders under the Zadroga Act, or taking on giant corporations who have systematically polluted our country's water supply, developed dangerous pharmaceuticals, or manufactured defective medical devices.

Since opening in 2002, Douglas & London has recovered over $1 billion on behalf of thousands of clients. Their team of attorneys and support staff work tirelessly for those who have been injured, which has earned the firm national acclaim and recognition including awards from Best Lawyers in America, The National Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers, New York Magazine, and more!

More information on the firm can be obtained at www.douglasandlondon.com.

