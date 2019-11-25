One Young World: Egyptian Nationals Selected to Attend Global Youth Summit as Enterprise for Peace Scholars

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners attended this year's One Young World Summit in London, as part of a global search for the world's most impactful young leaders who are spreading knowledge and ideas on how to create youth employment opportunities for prosperous and peaceful societies.

Rawan El-Rayes : Founder of CS50x Zag', empowers deaf people through her two-way communication programmes to boost employability and ensure inclusivity.

: Founder of CS50x Zag', empowers deaf people through her two-way communication programmes to boost employability and ensure inclusivity. Seif Abdou : Works to provide quality education to underprivileged children and is a social enterprises support manager, implementing programs to build the capacity of early stage start-ups.

Works to provide quality education to underprivileged children and is a social enterprises support manager, implementing programs to build the capacity of early stage start-ups. Dina Shaaban: Founder of Efrshly, leads projects to connect with youth in Egypt and help improve social mobility in innovative ways.

Founder of Efrshly, leads projects to connect with youth in and help improve social mobility in innovative ways. Safaa Youssef: Safaa is part of the core team behind the groundbreaking start-up Electrobekia that's addressing the pressing problem of E-waste in Egypt .

The work of these chosen scholars helps tackle one of the biggest development challenges we face – lack of employment opportunities. The consequences for young people such as unemployment, inequality, marginalization and disaffection are far-reaching but wider communities also suffer from the effects of high levels of youth unemployment; including poverty, violent extremism, political instability, drugs and crime.

One Young World:

One Young World is the global forum for young leaders that identifies, promotes and connects the world's most impactful activists to create a better world, with more responsible and effective leadership. Its annual Summit brings together 2,000 of the most talented young leaders from across 196 countries to tackle the globe's most pressing issues, from climate change to conflict resolution.

One Young World is actively supported by a distinguished line-up of Counsellors including the late Kofi Annan, former President Mary Robinson, Sir Bob Geldof, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Emma Watson, HRH The Duchess of Sussex, and Professor Muhammad Yunus. One Young World Counsellors work alongside delegates at the global Summits, sharing their collective experience in creating positive social change.

Since launching in 2009, One Young World has built a network of over 10,000 Ambassadors, whose projects have gone on to benefit over 20 million worldwide.

The annual Summit has been named International Conference of the Year on three occasions by C&IT. One Young World also has the largest corporate footprint of any NGO, and is partnered with more than 500 of the world's leading organisations, many of which are listed by Fortune 500 or FTSE 100.

Summits have taken place in London (2010), Zurich (2011), Pittsburgh (2012), Johannesburg (2013), Dublin (2014), Bangkok (2015), Ottawa (2016), Bogota (2017), The Hague (2018), London (2019). The 2020 Summit is taking place in Munich, Germany and the 2021 host city is Tokyo.

