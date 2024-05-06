One Young World Releases 2023 Impact Report: To Date, Ambassadors Have Generated $2.26 Billion in Social Value

Unwrap One Young World's mega impact in 2023 with details from its annual report.

LONDON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Young World, the preeminent global forum for young leaders, proudly announces the release of its 2023 Impact Report . The document, a comprehensive analysis of the organization's international influence, highlights the remarkable achievements of its ambassadors, who have collectively generated a staggering $2.26 billion in social value worldwide.

The impact report, which gathers data from initiatives led by One Young World ambassadors across 190 countries, demonstrates the tangible, large-scale impact these young leaders have on their communities. This year's report showcases significant advancements in areas such as sustainable development, human rights, education, and health care.

As examined in this report, the initiatives led by ambassadors have already reached 8.86 million individuals and yield an average social return of $16 for every $1 invested in their endeavors.

"Every year, One Young World ambassadors generate meaningful social impact on a huge scale across the world, and 2023 was no different," said Kate Robertson , co-founder of One Young World. "We were delighted to be hosted by the historic city of Belfast [Northern Ireland] in the 25th anniversary year of the Good Friday Agreement. We welcomed 1,952 delegates from 190-plus countries and 64 counselors, including Queen Rania of Jordan, former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Sir Bob Geldof, Lucy Hale, Rio Ferdinand, and 19 high-profile CEOs and partner executives."

Key highlights from the 2023 impact report include:

373,450,000 liters of water have been conserved or cleaned.

2.52 million total carbon dioxide emissions have been alleviated by One Young World ambassador-led projects since 2018. In addition, $3.12 million has been allocated to sustainable development efforts since 2018.

3,879,734 people have received top-tier education.

6,015,680 meals have been provided to those coping with food scarcity.

Through the Lead2030 program, with assistance from corporate partners, One Young World distributed $525,000 to 11 young leaders, in addition to mentorship from industry experts.

This year's impact report also emphasizes the scalability of projects initiated by One Young World ambassadors, many of which have been replicated or adapted across different regions, amplifying their effectiveness and reach.

On April 23, 2024, One Young World celebrated the success of its Belfast summit with a celebration at Parliament Buildings in Northern Ireland, also known as Stormont.

Ella Robertson McKay , managing director of One Young World, noted at the event, "It's a great time to be reflecting on the impact of the One Young World Summit as we just published our annual impact report, which shows that more than 50 million people have been impacted by the work of One Young World ambassadors since 2010."

About One Young World

One Young World is a global forum for young leaders, providing a platform for their voices to be heard and their ideas to be manifested. Established in 2010, One Young World convenes the brightest young talent from every country and sector, empowering them to make lasting connections and positive change.

Through annual summits, regional events, and digital initiatives, One Young World tackles pressing international issues, including sustainability, human rights, education, and health. With a network of over 17,000 ambassadors, One Young World continues to inspire and mobilize the next generation of leaders to create a better world for all. Join the movement at www.oneyoungworld.com.

