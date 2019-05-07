One11 Advisors Solidifies Partnership with MRI Software

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One11 Advisors, a real estate management consulting firm, today announced that it has partnered with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions. One11 Advisors offers advisory and managed services related to operating strategies, processes, technology, and people services for real estate owners, operators, occupiers and investors.

"We're pleased to welcome One11 Advisors to the MRI Partner Connect program," said Ben Berk, Director of Partner Connect at MRI Software. "The demand for open and connected real estate software continues to gain momentum in the industry, and the MRI ecosystem is the premier access point for our clients to choose innovative solutions and services that work best for their needs."

Scott Morey, Executive Director of One11 Advisors, noted, "We are excited to formalize our longstanding relationship with MRI by becoming a member of Partner Connect. We look forward to engaging with MRI clients to offer our proven, trusted expertise across multiple real estate product lines and verticals."

The partnership with MRI is a natural complement to One11 Advisors' current offerings, and it creates additional collaboration opportunities between MRI, One11 Advisors and their respective clients.

About One11 Advisors

One11 Advisors is an integrated professional services firm. We provide advisory and managed services for real estate organization's front to back office strategies, processes and technology. Our team of industry experts bring market experience and leverage years of experience to deliver innovative, proven solutions to owners, builders, occupiers and operators of real estate. Our unique team are experienced professionals who have successfully worked in leadership positions in the industries we serve and are further strengthened with deep organizational, process and product expertise. For more information visit www.one11advisors.com.

About MRI

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses-from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

