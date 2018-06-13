One20 ELD Users Are Rescued by HOS247

"Hundreds of One20 ELD users switch to us every day and we are planning to convert several thousand drivers by the end of this month," mentioned Dzmitry Kukharau, General Manager of HOS247. "There is no need to purchase new devices. We will set up an account for you and then our system will automatically update the outdated F-ELD firmware."

HOS247 offers ELD compliance services for just $17 per month with no contract. It comes with a multilingual support and a dedicated account manager. Based on customers' preferences, drivers and fleet managers can be assisted in four languages including English, Spanish, Russian and Polish. Optional GPS tracking and IFTA miles reporting are available.

About HOS247: HOS247 is the FMCSA-certified ELD provider serving the United States, Canada and Mexico. Home page: http://hos247.com/ Information page for One20 customers: http://one20.hos247.com/

