One5 Foundation and NueHealth Holdings Announce Completion of Phase Two for Malawi Birthing Center

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One5 Foundation, in conjunction with NueHealth Holdings, is excited to announce the completion of phase two for a new birthing center on a medical campus in Malawi, Africa. The birthing center will consist of approximately 100 beds and is scheduled to be fully operational this summer. Both One5 Foundation and NueHealth Holdings funded and built the phase one medical clinic that opened in Malawi several years ago. That facility now sees approximately 4,000 patients every month. The creation of the birthing center and the medical clinic are reflections of One5's commitments to both helping communities develop and providing them the tools to be self-sufficient.

Solventas Surgical Alliance, a public charity partner to One5 Foundation, is also announcing plans to begin fundraising efforts to construct a surgical center on the same campus. Dan Tasset, CEO of NueHealth Performance and Chairman of Nueterra Capital, a Solventas donor, said, "More people die every year in developing countries, including Malawi, from the lack of basic surgical services than from HIV/AIDS and malaria combined. This new surgical center will help combat that."

About One5

The five core goals of One5Foundation aim to heal, educate, equip, build, and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to do more, be more, and love more. In turn, they are able to prosper as independent members of society. By investing in individuals, we make it possible for them to acquire the ability to grow and eventually give back in their own ways. Their support will help spread awareness of the societal issues affecting local communities. One5 has committed funds in the hundreds of thousands annually that will provide the opportunity to have millions of dollars of annual impact to our partner charities.

About Solventas Surgical Alliance

Solventas is a U.S.-based nonprofit that builds local surgical access and capacity, creates self-sustaining surgical practices and improves access to lifesaving procedures in low and lower-middle income countries.

Like traditional nonprofits, Solventas sponsors medical service projects and accepts donations, both financial and of medical supplies and equipment. Solventas sets itself apart, though, by working only in support of local surgeons who are struggling to earn a living in their home country, or who are currently practicing abroad but wish to return. They do so primarily by providing capital and access to surgical and practice management expertise.

