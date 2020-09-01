One80 Intermediaries Announces Acquisition of Equinox Management Group, Inc.

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired the Equinox Management Group and its affiliates Meridian Management Group and Co-Ordinated Benefit Plans. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Equinox Management Group Inc., a reinsurance Managing General Underwriter (MGU), was established in 1994 by Suzanne Whalen and Kevin Leys. Three years later, Equinox expanded its offerings to provide producers with MGU services for travel/accident & health and other specialty property and casualty lines of coverage, operating under the Meridian Management Group brand. As the organization continued to evolve, Equinox acquired Co-Ordinated Benefit Plans in 2006 to provide technology based administration services with an emphasis on travel/accident & health products. Equinox Management Group is headquartered in Oradell, NJ with offices in Clearwater, FL and San Diego, CA.

"At One80 Intermediaries we offer highly specialized solutions in targeted areas of the insurance industry. Equinox Management Group provides deep market expertise and broad coverage within the travel/ accident & health sector," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. "Sue and Kevin have created an innovative culture within Equinox that is constantly evolving through the introduction of new products and services. I am delighted to welcome them as an integral part of One80 Intermediaries."

The professionals at Equinox and its affiliates maintain exceptional market knowledge with a focus on innovation. They offer a breadth of expertise across insurance, reinsurance, administration, product and risk management solutions.

"We work on behalf of carriers, distributors and assistance companies to address challenges, bring ideas to fruition, and products to market. Our unique suite of services, broad knowledge and creativity enable us to provide optimal commercial solutions to our clients," said Suzanne Whalen, Managing Director at Equinox Management Group.

"The team at One80 shares our passion for innovation," said Kevin Leys, President, Meridian Management Group. "Together we look forward to bringing additional products and services to meet the opportunities and challenges in our markets" he added.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, and medical stop loss risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 20 locations including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, San Diego, Toronto and Montreal. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com.

