One80 Intermediaries Expands Capabilities to Include Lender-placed Insurance Solutions and Insurance Tracking Products With Acquisition of van Wagenen Financial Services, Inc.

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired van Wagenen Financial Services, Inc., an industry leader in lender-placed insurance solutions, insurance tracking products, claims services, and other insurance related offerings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1930, van Wagenen is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and has approximately 123 employees. The company serves financial institutions of all sizes including local credit unions, regional banks and global lenders. van Wagenen provides lender-placed insurance solutions such as lender-placed coverage for residential and commercial properties, blanket auto and mortgage insurance solutions, and collateral, mortgage impairment, equity and foreclosure protection programs. Additionally, the company specializes in insurance tracking products which include mortgage monitoring, auto lease and loan insurance tracking, and commercial real estate insurance tracking.

"We are thrilled to diversify One80's product suite to include lender-placed insurance solutions and insurance tracking products," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. "I anticipate significant growth in these industry verticals and was extremely impressed with van Wagenen's leadership team and full range of custom, data-driven solutions."

van Wagenen also provides collateral protection insurance claims support designed to minimize clients' loan deficiencies and operating costs. Other products offered by van Wagenen include commercial real estate stress testing, flood zone determinations, and real estate tax services.

"For over 90 years, customer satisfaction has been the core of van Wagenen's business philosophy," said Shawn Heinecke, Managing Director at van Wagenen, a division of One80 Intermediaries. "We partner with our clients to increase productivity, reduce losses on uninsured collateral, and increase peace of mind knowing that their portfolio is being protected by the best in the business," he continued. "We are thrilled to join One80 Intermediaries, allowing us to expand the solutions available to the customers we serve."

