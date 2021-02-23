One80 Intermediaries Extends Specialty Areas to Include Retail Vehicle Insurance Programs With the Acquisition of Edward E. Hall and Company

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), warranty and lender-based insurance provider, and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Edward E. Hall and Company, a New York-based managing general underwriter that specializes in property and casualty products that are designed for the retail vehicle industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1866, Edward E. Hall and Company (EE Hall) has specialized in commercial insurance for the retail vehicle industry for over 20 years. The company offers a broad range of coverages, expert underwriting, efficient claims handling, and access to multiple A-rated carriers. The family business is led by Michael and Mary Heagerty, who are third generation owners of EE Hall.

"One80 continues to invest in highly specialized, well-run businesses that represent targeted market segments in which we see the greatest potential," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. "For over 20 years EE Hall has been the market leader for retail vehicle insurance risks. Their products and expertise will complement many of One80's existing capabilities, and I am confident the team at EE Hall will be excellent partners going forward."

EE Hall designs, underwrites and distributes industry leading programs to auto, truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle dealers, repair shops, as well as truck leasing and rental companies. Products include a comprehensive garage package policy which features Auto Liability, General Liability, Property, Crime, Errors and Omissions, Open Lot, Inland Marine, Garage Keepers and Cyber. EE Hall also offers Risk Purchasing Group Excess Liability, Workers' Compensation and Employment Practices Liability.

"At EE Hall we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation; constantly exploring insurance programs that are ahead of the curve, and that will help our customers meet the needs of their insureds for years to come," said Michael Heagerty, Managing Director at One80 Intermediaries.

"As we look to the future, we felt that One80 would not only support our innovative spirit, but also be a strong cultural fit embracing the family dynamic that has made our business so successful," said Mary Heagerty, Managing Director at One80 Intermediaries.

