One805Live! Fall Music Festival Feat. Pink & Dallas Green Performing as the Duo You + Me, Plus and All-Star line-up, Raises Funds to Support Santa Barbara County First Responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, One805 held its Fall One805LIVE! music festival in support of Santa Barbara County first responders. The organization's flagship event took place at Kevin Costner's oceanside estate in Summerland (venue donated by Costner), where approximately 3,000 guests attended. All performers donated their talents and time to the cause.

The concert was headlined by Pink & Dallas Green performing as the duo You + Me, and also included a star-studded lineup including Kevin Costner & Modern West, Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons, Joe Bonamassa, Al Stewart, Richard Marx, Alyssa Bonagura, Jordan Asher Huffman, Plastic Harpoons and The Santa Barbara Symphony.

Special guest Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex was in attendance where he presented the Heart of the Community Award to Loren Courtney, a veteran Army helicopter pilot who served as a Flight Lead for air assault missions. He manned the flights for many high-ranking officials from the Secretary of Defense to Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, to President Clinton's visit to Africa. He worked with Special Operations teams, infantry soldiers (both U.S. and foreign soldiers), humanitarian resupply missions, Medevac, and firefighting He now flies for the Santa Barbara County Air Support unit which supports both the Fire and the Sheriffs Departments.

Other stars who came out to support the cause included Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Peter Noone and Jeff Bridges, who shared his personal story of rescue by first responders during a local Santa Barbara Disaster.

Kenny Loggins received the 'Heart of the Community Award' for his philanthropic contributions in Santa Barbara and beyond. Santa Barbara Morning Radio Host on KLITE-FM Catherine Remak also received the award. Remak is known as a "champion for nonprofits," collectively volunteering thousands of hours as an emcee, host and auctioneer.

About One805: In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides "One805" was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. Money raised provides counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy. Visit www.One805.org for more information and to donate.

