OneAmerica® Announces 2023 Dividend Payments, Reflecting Continued Financial Strength

OneAmerica

Nov. 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A national provider of insurance and financial services, the companies of OneAmerica® and its board of directors recently approved an estimated dividend allocation of more than $32.4 million to its eligible whole-life policyholders in 2024. This dividend payment is a 13 percent increase from 2023.

OneAmerica is also proud to announce that it will increase its dividend scale for new business and specified existing policies in 2024.

Throughout the organization's 146-year history, the companies of OneAmerica have remained financially solid and resilient because of its core values as a mutual organization. This dividend payout is a reflection of that commitment to stability and a long-term outlook.

"Our increased payout for 2024 reflects the soundness of our long-term approach and our steadfast commitment to deliver value for our policyholders." said Dennis Martin, president of Individual Life and Financial Services at OneAmerica. "People will always value certainty over uncertainty. In increasingly uncertain times, our continued growth underscores the value our customers place on our products as well as our financial strength and stability." 

OneAmerica is proud to have a continued history of delivering strong and stable dividend payouts, even during periods of unprecedented market uncertainty. These consistent payouts showcase a focus on the long-term financial security of our customers.

The dividend scale payout and subsequent increase for 2024 reflects the company's mission to responsibly manage the business for the benefit of policyholders, and it shows the stability of the company's financial ratings. Earlier this year, OneAmerica companies were recognized by leading credit rating agencies with affirmations from A.M. Best for its A+ (Superior) rating and S&P Global Ratings for its AA- rating1.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 145 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

Products are issued and underwritten by AUL, a OneAmerica company, Indianapolis, IN. May not be available in all states or may vary by state.

Contact:

Zach Osowski
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Dividends are not guaranteed, past performance is not indicative of future results, and actual results may vary.

OneAmerica companies include American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL) and its affiliate The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life). AUL and State Life were rated A+ by A.M. Best's on Aug. 31, 2023. AUL and State Life were rated AA- by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) on Aug. 23, 2023. A+ is the second highest of A.M. Best's 15 rating categories, and AA- is the fourth highest of S&P's 22 rating categories. Please know these ratings can change at any time. For specific information on financial strength, visit: https://www.oneamerica.com/about-us/financial-strength-ratings

