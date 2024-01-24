OneAmerica® Appoints New Board Member George Nichols

The CEO of The American College of Financial Services joined at the close of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- George Nichols III, CAP®, president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services, has been appointed to the OneAmerica® Board of Directors. The OneAmerica Board of Directors has oversight to the long-term direction of the financial services organization.

Nichols joined The College as its 10th president and CEO after a 17-year stint at New York Life, where he held principal roles in sales, strategic initiatives and public policy. In 2007, Nichols was named to the company's Executive Management Committee, a group of senior executives tasked with assisting the CEO in setting company policy. He also served as executive vice president in the Office of Governmental Affairs, a position encompassing all legislative, regulatory and public policy issues at the company, and Profit Center Head for the AARP business for New York Life.

Prior to joining New York Life, Nichols was the state of Kentucky's first Black insurance commissioner, leading regulation of the state's $10 billion insurance industry through his experience in health insurance reform and financial services integration. He gained this knowledge through stints as the executive director of the Kentucky Health Policy Board, vice president of marketing for Athena of North America, executive director of product development with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kentucky, CEO of Central State Hospital in Louisville, and executive assistant to the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Mental Health Services. In 2000, Nichols was also named the first Black president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

"OneAmerica is fortunate to have a board of directors made up of capable, committed individuals diverse in backgrounds and perspectives," said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. "We have an exceptional blend of skills and expertise on our board, and we're honored to welcome George and his bold, thoughtful leadership."

Nichols received his associate's degree from Alice Lloyd College, a faith-based liberal arts school in eastern Kentucky, before earning his bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. He began his career in financial services after receiving his master's degree from the University of Louisville. Nichols earned the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® designation after completing The American College of Financial Services' program for philanthropic planning in 2023.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for 145 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies.

OneAmerica® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica.

