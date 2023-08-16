OneAmerica® Employee Benefits Announces New EOI Program

OneAmerica

16 Aug, 2023, 09:50 ET

New, Elevated Digital EOI Capabilities Will Enhance Employer Experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As OneAmerica continues to evolve its digital experience, the Employee Benefits line of business is announcing a brand-new Evidence of Insurability experience. This new experience is 100% digital and streamlined, eliminating burdensome paperwork for both employees and employers.

EOI is an important matter for employees who need extra coverage but the paperwork and wait time for approval can be overwhelming. The OneAmerica Employee Benefits team has simplified the process, creating a new system that makes the process quick and digital.

Our EOI digital solution is designed to fit customers' needs, providing their employees with direct online access to:

  • A more personalized and easy-to-navigate experience, providing pre-populated and simplified form fields powered by smart technology
  • 24/7 secure system access via any smartphone, tablet or computer, protecting private medical information shared between benefit administration platforms and OneAmerica
  • One streamlined solution for both Life and Disability products

"We are excited to bring this enhanced digital solution for our life and disability products to our customers and brokers," said Chris Coburn, Vice President of Underwriting for Employee Benefits. "This really is a win-win-win for everyone involved in the EOI process and we're proud to be able to offer this enhanced service."

Employers equally benefit from providing the new EOI solution. Customers will gain easy access to their employees' status information through automated notifications and online reporting. And best of all, employers can remove themselves from the hassle of facilitating cumbersome form handling. A brief video highlighting many of the new features is now available online.

The new service is available January 1, 2024 and beyond.

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), a OneAmerica company. 

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

Contact:
Zach Osowski
[email protected]

SOURCE OneAmerica

