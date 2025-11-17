OneAmerica Financial announces dividend payments

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A national provider of insurance and financial services, the companies of OneAmerica Financial® and its board of directors recently approved an estimated dividend allocation for American United Life Insurance Company policyholders. OneAmerica Financial is announcing an increase of 10-basis points in the dividend interest rate for 2026, a growth of 17% over the 2025 dividend payment. This rate change is propelled by an increase to the dividend scale for new business and specified inforce policies for 2026.

Throughout its almost 150-year history, American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), a OneAmerica Financial company, has remained financially stable and resilient because of core values as a mutual organization. The organization's focus on customers' long-term financial security demonstrates two of its guiding values: integrity and stewardship. As evidence of these principles, AUL has consistently delivered strong and stable dividend payouts.

"Our dividend payout is an important way we deliver value for our policyholders," said Dennis Martin, president of Individual Life and Financial Services at OneAmerica Financial. "We understand the importance of the products we offer and the trust our policyholders have in us to manage our business effectively and efficiently year in and year out. Once again, we are able to deliver on our commitment to our policyholders in the form of this strong payout."

The dividend scale payout and subsequent increase for 2026 reflect the mission of OneAmerica Financial to responsibly manage the business for the benefit of policyholders. And it demonstrates the stability of the organization's financial ratings. Earlier this year, the companies of OneAmerica Financial were recognized by leading credit rating agencies, receiving a rating of A+ (Superior) from AM Best and an AA- rating1 from S&P Global Ratings.

OneAmerica Financial is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial. Dividends are not guaranteed, past performance is not indicative of future results, and actual results may vary.

1 OneAmerica Financial companies include American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL) and its affiliates, The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life). AUL and State Life were rated A+ by A.M. Best on Sept. 19, 2025. AUL and State Life were rated AA- by S&P on Sept. 8, 2025. A+ is the second highest of A.M. Best's 15 rating categories, and AA- is the fourth highest of Standard & Poor's 22 rating categories. These ratings reflect rating agency assessments of the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the companies of OneAmerica Financial. They are not intended to reflect the investment experience or financial strength of any variable account, which is subject to market risk. Because the dates are only updated when there's a change in the rating, the dates above reflect the most recent ratings we have received. Please know that these ratings can change at any time.

Media Contact:

Zach Osowski

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAmerica Financial