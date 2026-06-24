BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent is proud to announce the hiring of Nicole Grogan as Head of Distribution. Nicole brings nearly two decades of institutional distribution experience to the role, including deep knowledge in national accounts, retirement, and strategic relationship management across the asset management industry.

OneAscent Hires Distribution Veteran Nicole Grogan

"We're thrilled to be adding Nicole to the team," said COO Rob Grubb. "Her experience building and leading distribution organizations at scale is exactly what we need as we continue to grow our advisor network and bring our values-aligned investment solutions to more people."

In her role, Nicole will lead the strategy and execution of bringing OneAscent's investment solutions to market while overseeing the client relationships that drive asset growth. Her experience spanning institutional sales, national accounts, and direct distribution makes her well-suited to expand OneAscent's reach among financial advisors and institutional partners.

Nicole joins at a significant moment for OneAscent. As of May 1, 2026, its suite of ETFs crossed $1 billion in assets under management, reflecting the growing demand from financial advisors and investors who want their portfolios to reflect their values.

Prior to joining OneAscent, Nicole served as Managing Director, Head of Strategic Relationships and U.S. Marketing at DWS, where she spent nearly 16 years in a variety of leadership roles within the distribution organization, including National Accounts, Retirement, and Direct Sales. Before her tenure at DWS, she served as a Director in National Accounts at RiverSource Investments, having joined the firm through the acquisition of J. & W. Seligman & Co.

Nicole earned a B.S. in Finance from Villanova University and an MBA from Fordham University. She also completed SIFMA's Securities Industry Institute program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation.

"I'm thrilled to join a team that puts purpose at the center of everything it does," said Ms. Grogan "OneAscent's commitment to values-aligned investing aligns deeply with my own faith and values, and I'm excited to help institutions and advisors discover what that can mean for their clients' financial future."

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies committed to delivering values-based financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Wealth, OneAscent Financial, OneAscent Investments, OneAscent Capital and OneAscent Family Offices each offer a comprehensive suite of faith-driven strategies and solutions designed to help advisors, investors and stewards live aligned with what they value most. OneAscent's business model reflects our belief that financial planning and wealth management are engaged partnerships between clients, financial advisors and investment resources. In these areas, we strive for clarity, communication and unity. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and serves clients through office locations across the United States.

For more information about OneAscent, please visit https://www.oneascent.com.

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Contact: Amber Bradshaw

OneAscent

(205) 847-1343

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAscent