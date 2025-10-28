ONEASCENT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY ETF ACHIEVES 4-STAR RATING FROM MORNINGSTAR

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent Investments is proud to announce that the OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) has received a 4-Star Morningstar Rating™ in the US Fund Foreign Large Blend category out of six hundred forty-five funds in the category for the 3-Year period ending 9/30/2025, recognizing its strong risk-adjusted performance.

The milestone marks a significant achievement for the OneAscent International Equity fund and its underlying strategy. OAIM demonstrates that a values-aligned, actively managed, and concentrated international strategy can deliver competitive performance.

"Our goal is to set the standard for international investing that can deliver both performance and purpose," said Andy Manton, Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Equity Strategist for the fund. "I'm very excited about the growth and evolution of our investment team at OneAscent over the past three years, and I am confident we can build on the early success we have achieved."

Since its inception, OAIM has sought to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing in what OneAscent believes are high quality companies in international markets that demonstrate strong financial performance and align with positive values that promote human flourishing. The fund is a key part of OneAscent's growing family of values-aligned investment solutions designed to help advisors and investors align their portfolios with what matters most to them.

"OAIM's early success reinforces our belief that values and performance do not have to be mutually exclusive," said Cole Pearson, President of OneAscent Investments. "We're proud of the intentional work of our investment team and the impact this strategy continues to make for our investors."

OneAscent Investment Solutions serves as the Adviser to the fund which trades on the NYSE Arca under the ticker OAIM. For more information, visit investments.oneascent.com.

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies driven by our mission to empower stewards to thrive in life and legacy and to bless humanity through values-based financial solutions. OneAscent Capital manages private market funds, investing in values-aligned managers and companies we believe are powerful engines for growth and positive impact. The investment process strives to be thoughtful, proactive and best-in-class in all phases of identification, evaluation, commitment and shepherding. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and serves clients through office locations across the United States.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 1-800-222-8274. The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC , which is not affiliated with OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars,and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

© 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Important Risk Information:

Exchange-traded funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Adviser invests in securities only if they meet both the Fund's investment and values-based screening requirements, and as such, the returns may be lower than if the Adviser made decisions based solely on investment considerations.

The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund sharers, losses from trading in secondary markets, and periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. These factors may lead to the Fund's shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV.

High conviction is a style of active management that is expressed through portfolio construction. Without deploying a consistent high-conviction approach over time, it is hard for any manager to beat the benchmark or passive fund equivalent for their target sector.

The fund contains international securities that may provide the opportunity for greater return but also have special risks associated with foreign investing including fluctuations in currency, government regulation, differences in accounting standards and liquidity.

