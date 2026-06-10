OneAscent Investments Surpasses $1 Billion in ETFs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent Investments today announced that its suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has crossed $1 billion in assets under management, a milestone that speaks to the growing number of financial advisors and investors who want their portfolios to reflect their values.

The five OneAscent ETFs: OAIM (OneAscent International Equity ETF), OALC (OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF), OACP (OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF), OAEM (OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF), and OASC (OneAscent Enhanced Small and Mid Cap ETF) each apply a proprietary values-based screening process designed to give advisors and investors a disciplined, principled approach to faith-aligned investing.

"Crossing $1 billion in our ETFs is humbling, but what it really tells us is that advisors and investors are hungry for something more than a return. They want their wealth to mean something. That's exactly what we built OneAscent Investments to help them do."

— Cole Pearson, President, OneAscent

Since the first OneAscent ETF launched in 2021, the firm has steadily expanded its suite of values-based solutions to meet advisors where they are, whether they need a single building block or a full turnkey investment program. The $1 billion mark across the ETF lineup is a reflection of that trust.

"I continue to be so amazed by what God is doing in the Faith-Based Investment world and we are truly humbled to be a part of it! Our mission is to invest with excellence in order to empower advisors to help build the Kingdom, and our joy is living that out everyday. We are grateful for what God is doing within our community!"

— Andy Manton, Chief Equity Strategist, OneAscent

For OneAscent, $1 billion isn't just a milestone, it's a reminder that when advisors and investors align their wealth with their values, they're not just building financial futures. They're advancing the Kingdom.

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent Investments is committed to Investing that Elevates. We empower investors to align their wealth with their values by developing investment solutions designed to help them reach their financial goals. The firm's broad suite of solutions includes ETFs, turnkey models, individual sleeves, direct indexing sleeves, and target date funds — all built on a disciplined investment process and a commitment to values-based investing. OneAscent Investments is part of the OneAscent family of companies. For more information, visit oneascent.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling . The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC.

Exchange-traded funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Adviser invests in securities only if they meet both the Fund's investment and values-based screening requirements, and as such, the returns may be lower than if the Adviser made decisions based solely on investment considerations.

20260603-5545326

OAI01547

Contact: Amber Bradshaw

OneAscent

(205) 847-1343

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAscent