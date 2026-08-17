OneAZ Credit Union Begins 75-Day Countdown to 75 Years of Serving Arizona

OneAZ Credit Union kicks off its final 75-day countdown with member-focused offers and expansion efforts designed to serve communities across Arizona.

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on. With just 75 days until its 75th anniversary, OneAZ Credit Union is celebrating nearly eight decades of helping Arizonans achieve financial success with a series of special anniversary offers and the opening of its newest branch in Peoria.

"For 75 years, OneAZ has been committed to helping Arizonans achieve financial success while strengthening the communities we serve," said Mike Boden, President and CEO of OneAZ Credit Union. "As we count down to this important milestone, we're celebrating not only our history, but also our future through expanded opportunities for members and continued investment in Arizona. From special anniversary offers to the opening of our new Peoria branch, we're focused on making it easier for more Arizonans to access the financial tools and support they need to thrive."

As part of the 75-day countdown, OneAZ Credit Union is commemorating its 75th anniversary with several limited-time opportunities designed to help Arizonans strengthen their financial futures. These offers celebrate the credit union's long-standing commitment to serving members while extending the benefits of membership to even more communities across the state.

Anniversary offers include:

$375 New Member Bonus for eligible individuals who join OneAZ Credit Union. Learn more at OneAZcu.com/375.

for eligible individuals who join OneAZ Credit Union. Learn more at OneAZcu.com/375. Auto Household Bonus, which provides eligible members with the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 by bringing their household's auto loans to OneAZ. Learn more at OneAZcu.com/Household.

which provides eligible members with the opportunity to earn up to $1,500 by bringing their household's auto loans to OneAZ. Learn more at OneAZcu.com/Household. Mortgage Appraisal Offer featuring up to $750 off appraisal costs for eligible new home loans. Learn more at OneAZcu.com/Mortgage.

In addition to these special anniversary offerings, OneAZ is continuing its investment in Arizona communities through the opening of its newest branch in Peoria, expanding access to local financial services and support for residents in the growing West Valley region.

About OneAZ Credit Union

OneAZ Credit Union is a financial trailblazer in Arizona with over 230,000 members, 26 branches, and $4.3 billion in assets. Serving Arizona for 75 years, OneAZ is committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative solutions. Boasting some of Arizona's most competitive rates, OneAZ has been recognized as one of the best financial institutions in the state by Forbes and Newsweek, named among the state's Most Admired Companies, and honored as the nation's #1 Healthiest Workplace by Healthiest Employers. Headquartered in Phoenix and founded in 1951, OneAZ is one of Arizona's largest credit unions. Unlock your potential at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS 607456.

SOURCE OneAZ Credit Union