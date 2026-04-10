OneAZ Credit Union Launches 75th Anniversary Celebration with $750,000 in Legacy Grants to Arizona Nonprofits

The anniversary celebration includes community stories, member giveaways, special offers, and new branch openings.

PHOENIX, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAZ Credit Union is proud to kick off its 75th anniversary celebration with a $750,000 investment in Arizona communities through its OneAZ Community Foundation Legacy Grant Program.

As part of this milestone year, OneAZ is awarding multi-year grants to five nonprofit organizations dedicated to developing future leaders and advancing economic empowerment across the state. These transformational investments reflect OneAZ's long-standing commitment to improving the lives of its members, associates, and the communities it serves.

2026 OneAZ Credit Union Legacy Grant Recipients

"Celebrating 75 years is not just about looking back—it's about investing forward," said Mike Boden, President and CEO of OneAZ. "For decades, OneAZ has been rooted in service—helping our members achieve their financial goals while strengthening the communities we call home. These Legacy Grants are an extension of that commitment, creating opportunities that will positively impact lives for generations to come."

The 2026 Legacy Grants will fund community-based programs that help individuals and small businesses thrive, creating pathways for leadership development and economic opportunities across Arizona. All grants are distributed over three years to support lasting, sustainable impact.

Developing Future Leaders

Be A Leader Foundation — $75,000

NAU Foundation (T. Paul Thomas Center for Nonprofit Entrepreneurship) — $100,000

Valle del Sol (Hispanic Leadership Institute) — $225,000

Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurship

Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation (Capital Readiness Program & DreamBuilder) — $125,000

Local First Arizona Foundation (Fuerza Local) — $225,000

These organizations were selected for their proven ability to expand access to education, leadership development, and entrepreneurial resources—critical components of a thriving and inclusive Arizona economy.

OneAZ's 75th anniversary will celebrate this legacy while looking ahead to the future through a series of initiatives, including:

Continued investments through the OneAZ Community Foundation

Community-focused events and volunteer efforts across Arizona

Member engagement campaigns highlighting financial wellness and opportunity

Storytelling that showcases the people and businesses driving Arizona forward

This anniversary marks not only a celebration of history, but a renewed commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities across Arizona. Since 1951, OneAZ Credit Union has evolved from a small financial cooperative into a statewide organization dedicated to empowering members and strengthening local communities.

About OneAZ Credit Union

OneAZ Credit Union is a financial trailblazer in Arizona with over 230,000 members, 25 branches, and $4.3 billion in assets. Serving Arizona for 75 years, OneAZ is committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative solutions. Boasting some of Arizona's most competitive rates, OneAZ has been recognized as one of the best financial institutions in the state by Forbes and Newsweek, named among the state's Most Admired Companies, and honored as the nation's #1 Healthiest Workplace by Healthiest Employers. Headquartered in Phoenix and founded in 1951, OneAZ is one of Arizona's largest credit unions. Unlock your potential at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE OneAZ Credit Union