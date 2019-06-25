OneAZ Credit Union celebrates all things local with Local First Arizona and State Forty Eight

Simply put, when Arizonans shop local and bank local, it ensures the flow of money stays in the market and results in economic growth and vitality.

OneAZ Credit Union and Local First Arizona will raise the awareness of positive economic impact through a year-long partnership. The partnership includes educational podcasts, online content, networking opportunities, and financial literacy events, plus a strong presence at the Arizona Good Business Summit and the Rural Policy Forum.

"Local First Arizona is committed to building a strong and resilient local economy. Through years of encouraging Arizonans to buy local, we are also excited to champion the importance of choosing local financial options, like one OneAZ Credit Union, who supports our vision for Arizona," said Thomas Barr, Executive Director of Local First Arizona.

Similarly, State Forty Eight has designed a new t-shirt celebrating OneAZ as an Arizona mainstay. OneAZ Credit Union associates will wear the shirts to communicate shared values and there are plans to launch an affinity State Forty Eight credit card showcasing the power of buying and banking local.

"We launched State Forty Eight out of a passion for our community, so we're thrilled to be partnering with OneAZ Credit Union," said Michael Spangengberg, co-founder of State Forty Eight. "Their vision aligns with our mission of celebrating our great state and their all-local financial offerings empower Arizonans to realize their dreams."

As a Credit Union, OneAZ is owned by its members and its earnings are returned to its members in the form of better interest rates and lower fees for service. With 21 locations and more than 140,000 members, OneAZ Credit Union has been serving Arizona since 1951, when two state employees recognized the need for a member-owned credit union. To learn more, visit oneazcu.com. Insured by NCUA.

