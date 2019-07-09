OneBeacon Insurance Awards Sixteen College Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBeacon Insurance Group has recently awarded sixteen $2,000 college scholarships: eight to the children of OneBeacon employees and eight to children of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.



Mike Miller, President U.S. and Specialty Solutions said, "We are pleased to support the education and growth of our future leaders through this scholarship program. OneBeacon is proud to honor these scholarship winners for their successes and talents. We wish them all the best as they begin their college studies."



Since its inception in 2003, OneBeacon's program has awarded 288 students with college scholarships. The program is funded by the OneBeacon Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship Management Services®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following lists this year's award winners, along with their parent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient Company (Parent's Employer) College Attending Allison Beaulieu Woodruff Sawyer & Co. University of Washington Brianna Boone Hub International Sacred Heart University Thomas Cook The Daniel & Henry Co. University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign Amber Germer OneBeacon George Washington University Jonathan Gong OneBeacon University of Massachusetts Amherst Jennifer Hollis Frank L. Horgan Insurance Agency Inc. Colby-Sawyer College Theodore Hornung Hays Companies of Wisconsin University of Wisconsin-Madison Katelynn Kenyon Insurance Services of NM West Texas A&M University Kevin Kiami OneBeacon Northeastern University Isabelle Lower OneBeacon Quinnipiac University Gabrielle Prill Hays Companies Drake University Meghan Redington OneBeacon Endicott College Connor Rich OneBeacon University of Massachusetts Amherst Julia Smith OneBeacon Ohio State University: Columbus Campus Leah St Onge OneBeacon University of New Hampshire Julia Wiseman Burgin Platner & Co. American University

The OneBeacon Charitable Trust is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of OneBeacon Services LLC.

About OneBeacon: OneBeacon Insurance Group Holdings, Ltd. ("OneBeacon") is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC). OneBeacon's underwriting companies offer a range of specialty insurance products sold through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. OneBeacon's solutions target group accident and health; commercial surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; healthcare; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; public entities; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about our products and services visit: onebeacon.com and to remain up to date on OneBeacon's news, follow us on Twitter @OneBeaconIns or visit our online newsroom: onebeacon.com/newsroom . For information about Intact Financial Corporation visit: intactfc.com.

SOURCE OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.