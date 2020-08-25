OneBeacon Insurance Awards Sixteen College Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBeacon Insurance Group has recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and grandchildren of OneBeacon and The Guarantee employees, and eight to children of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

Mike Miller, President U.S. and Specialty Solutions said, "Broadening the scholarship program eligibility and increasing the gift amount were exciting changes for us as it emphasizes our commitment to expanding access to education. We're proud to be a part of this year's winners' academic journeys through supporting their growth and experiences. Although for many, the upcoming school year may look different, we wish them all the best as they begin their studies either from home or inside the classroom."

Since its inception in 2003, the program has awarded over 300 students with college scholarships. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following lists this year's award winners, along with their parent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax–exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

Recipient Company (parent's employer) College Attending Alyssa Dennin ECBM LP Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Amalia Hornung Hays Companies University of Minnesota: Twin Cities Cali Macisak Synapse Services LLC University of Georgia Destiny Johnson Assurance Brokers, Ltd. McKendree University Emma Eisses Wycoff Insurance Gonzaga University Erin Sundstrom OneBeacon University of Connecticut Foster Harlfinger OneBeacon Fordham University Jack Artis OneBeacon University of Massachusetts Amherst Jack Coulter OneBeacon University of San Diego Jillian Curran Marsh USA University of Pittsburgh Kayla Zdonick OneBeacon State University of New York College at Oneonta Kiera Ryan OneBeacon University of St. Thomas Natalie Ellingson Marsh & McClennan Agency University of South Carolina: Columbia Peyton Miller OneBeacon University of Kentucky Robyn Jones OneBeacon Boston University Timothy Healy PSA Insurance & Financial Services University of Missouri: Columbia

About OneBeacon: OneBeacon Insurance Group is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading specialty insurance carrier in North America. Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; public entities; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about our products and services visit: onebeacon.com and to remain up to date on OneBeacon's news, follow us on Twitter @OneBeaconIns or visit our online newsroom: onebeacon.com/newsroom. For information about Intact Financial Corporation visit: intactfc.com.

