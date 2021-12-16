SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software Inc. has been declared a finalist this week in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards .

Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale.

OneBill A Three Time Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

Categories for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards include "Cloud Project of the Year," "Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud," and "Best Place to Work in the Cloud."

OneBill has been shortlisted in three categories, 'Best Cloud Automation Solution', 'Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution', and 'Best Software as a Service - outside USA'.

JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO of OneBill Software said: "The Cloud Awards is the foremost recognition platform for the cloud computing industry, so to be recognized at this level is an incredible honor. Our product development team of engineers have been working extremely hard since our inception to ensure that we can bring increased cloud-based automation to the billing industry, to ultimately drive greater revenue management efficiency for our customers."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "OneBill is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients.

"After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

"The Cloud Awards team has a difficult time ahead marking out the organizations and business leaders at the very pinnacle of the stratum of excellence represented by today's shortlist announcement. Those final winners will be announced in the New Year."

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey. Learn more at onebillsoftware.com .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

OneBill Contact:

Barathi Balakrishnan - VP, Marketing

844-462-7638

[email protected]

Cloud Awards Contact

James Williams – Operations

www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

SOURCE OneBill