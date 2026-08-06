OneBill Software Launches CPQ360.ai, an AI-First CPQ Built to Work With Any Billing Stack

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software today announced the launch of CPQ360.ai, an AI-first configure-price-quote product built to run on top of any billing platform to complete the quote-to-revenue lifecycle. CPQ360.ai governs every quote, rep-built or AI agent-built, under the same pricing rules, margin guardrails, and approval logic, then hands off clean, billing-ready terms through native connectors — live today for Stripe, with additional platforms in active development.

CPQ360.ai is built for the industries where quoting complexity is highest - telecom, hi-tech, manufacturing, and medical devices; where complex bundles, configurable pricing, and multi-party approvals make manual quoting unworkable.

Unlike CPQ tools that bolt AI onto an existing UI, CPQ360.ai is API-first, with REST APIs, webhooks, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) access built in from day one. It's billing-platform agnostic by design, so the quote-to-revenue lifecycle completes on whatever CRM, contract, and billing stack a team already runs — Salesforce or HubSpot for CRM, any eSign tool, and any billing platform — without requiring teams to replace what's already working.

"We set out to build an agentic-first CPQ that drops into any RevOps stack, on any billing platform," said JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill Software. "Our team spent years running quote-to-revenue at scale inside OneBill. CPQ360.ai is built on that experience, so an AI agent and a human rep are held to the exact same rules, on any billing platform."

CPQ360.ai is available now at www.cpq360.ai, where teams can book a personalized demo or start a free trial.

About CPQ360.ai

CPQ360.ai is a configure-price-quote product built for agentic execution on an API-first foundation, completing the quote-to-revenue lifecycle on whatever CRM, contract, and billing systems are already in place. CPQ360.ai is a OneBill Software company. Learn more at www.cpq360.ai

Media Contact: Ravi Condamoor | [email protected] | +1 (408) 505 - 4212

SOURCE OneBill Software