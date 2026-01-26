OneBill and linked2pay Announce Strategic Integration to Power Seamless Billing and Payment Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill, a leader in subscription billing and revenue management solutions, today announced its new strategic integration with linked2pay, an industry-trusted cloud-based payment gateway. This unified solution empowers merchants and ISOs to streamline billing, improve cash flow, and accelerate growth.

Integrated Billing and Payments for Modern Business Needs

With this integration, OneBill users can now:

Automate Billing: Streamline subscription and usage-based billing with accurate revenue recognition.

Unified Payments: Securely accept Credit, Debit, and ACH payments via linked2pay.

Support Growth: Handle complex recurring and hybrid billing models to scale with merchant needs.

Sync Data: Leverage API-first connectivity for real-time financial reporting and forecasting.

"Our goal is to remove complexity from monetization," said JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill. "This integration offers a cohesive foundation that simplifies operations and creates a seamless experience for merchants and ISOs alike."

"Our goal is to give our resellers more options to better serve a wider range of merchants," said Jay McShirley, CEO of linked2pay. "The addition of OneBill to our marketplace, is another example of us doing that."

A Partnership Built for ISO Growth

Born from shared client success, this partnership empowers ISOs with a comprehensive solution to drive merchant growth. ISOs can now earn recurring revenue through streamlined referrals, delivering immediate value without technical complexity or onboarding delays.

Designed for Simplicity and Speed

Unlike complex integrations, this solution is engineered for rapid adoption:

Zero Technical Setup: A straightforward installation process for ISOs and merchants.

Real-Time Visibility: Track transactions and settlements instantly via a unified dashboard.

Versatile Payments: Full support for Credit, Debit, and ACH payments.

Unified Control: Modernize payment workflows and billing analytics in a single platform.

About OneBill Software

OneBill delivers a comprehensive and flexible quote-to-cash to customer care platform that streamlines revenue operations and accelerates business performance.

Media Contact:

Ravi Condamoor

VP, Customer Growth

[email protected]

+1 408 505-4212

About linked2pay

linked2pay is a cloud-based payment gateway that enables businesses and their partners to process credit card, ACH, and remote deposit transactions with customizable workflows and strong risk management. With APIs, virtual terminals, online payment tools, and integration support, linked2pay delivers a flexible, scalable payments ecosystem built for modern merchant needs.

Media Contact:

Richard McShirley

Marketing

[email protected]

+1 805-886-0687

SOURCE OneBill Software