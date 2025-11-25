OneBill Software and DocuSend Partnership Powers Seamless Bill Delivery for Thousands of Subscribers Each Month

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software, a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions, announced the continued success of its partnership with DocuSend (Mail Technologies Inc.'s mailbox-in-the-cloud service). Through this collaboration, OneBill customers can now seamlessly print and mail paper bills directly from the OneBill platform using DocuSend's secure cloud mailroom, ensuring convenience and reliability for businesses and their subscribers

OneBill and DocuSend have helped customers across telecom, utilities, and other industries streamline their billing operations. Through direct API integration, monthly invoices generated within OneBill are automatically uploaded to DocuSend's portal for printing and mailing—eliminating manual intervention or third-party file transfers. Thousands of bills are processed and delivered to subscribers each month across multiple joint customers.

"At OneBill, we're always looking for ways to simplify revenue operations and elevate the customer experience," said JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill Software. "Our integration with DocuSend removes a persistent operational pain points—bill distribution—and makes it effortless. Customers can now automate print and mail delivery right from their billing system, ensuring subscribers continue to receive paper copies when required. For many industries, printed bills remain essential for regulatory compliance, recordkeeping, accessibility, or simply customer convenience. This integration ensures businesses can meet those needs without adding complexity or cost."

DocuSend's API-based platform manages the entire print-to-mail workflow within hours of upload, ensuring bills reach subscribers quickly and professionally—without expense or logistics of maintaining an in-house mailroom.

"This partnership is a great example of how digital and physical billing can coexist seamlessly," said Jim Stewart, CEO of Mail Technologies, Inc. (DocuSend). "By embedding DocuSend's cloud mailroom into OneBill's revenue management system, we've enabled a seamless process where businesses can focus on billing accuracy and subscriber relationships instead of manual processes."

Joint customers experienced measurable operational gains.

Joe Mullin, Chief Operating Officer at RingSquared, stated:

"OneBill's integration with DocuSend has completely streamlined our invoicing process. What was once a fully manual task—downloading invoices, printing them, and sending them to our customers—is now entirely automated.

OneBill completes the invoicing cycle, and DocuSend automatically picks up the invoices. Once we confirm invoices are accurate, we click a button on the DocuSend portal and DocuSend mails them to our customers.

This automation has significantly reduced processing time, minimized errors, and improved our cash flow visibility. It's a seamless, reliable solution that makes billing and mailing effortless. It has given us the ability to send other notifications to our clients with ease. We truly appreciate the connection between OneBill and DocuSend."

As hybrid billing preferences persist—where many subscribers still prefer or require printed bills—the OneBill–DocuSend integration provides an essential bridge between digital automation and personalized communication.

About OneBill Software

OneBill is a cloud-based revenue management platform that powers the lead-to-revenue experience. It enables businesses to easily configure complex pricing, automate service activation, manage billing and accounts receivable, and deliver superior experiences.

Learn more at: www.onebillsoftware.com

Media Contact:

Barathi Balakrishnan

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 844-462-7638

About DocuSend

DocuSend, a division of Mail Technologies Inc., provides secure, cloud-based distribution services that automates printing and mailing of invoices, statements, and customer communications. DocuSend enables businesses of all sizes to send mail directly from their desktop—without the need for print equipment, postage meters, or manual processing.

With no contracts, minimums, or setup fees, DocuSend empowers organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and accelerate payments through its innovative cloud-based mailing platform. Learn more at: www.docusend.biz

Media Contact:

Alice Witherowa

Director of Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE OneBill Software