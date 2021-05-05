OneBill Takes Home the 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software Inc announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named its multi-channel quote-to-cash platform as a 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. Furthermore, the OneBill platform was also honored for exceptional innovation.

"Innovation has remained at the core of our product development approach and we are constantly evolving our platform to meet our customer's emerging requirements. Therefore it's an honor to receive this award in recognition for our commitment to product excellence," said JK Chelladurai , CEO, OneBill.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor OneBill as a 2021 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative platform," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by OneBill in their groundbreaking work on their multi-channel quote-to-cash platform."

