one.bio Launches Scientific Platform to Restore the Missing Biological Signal in Modern Food

New clinically validated fiber technology enables food to support metabolic and immune health without sacrificing taste, texture or convenience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- one.bio , the first and only scientific platform built to restore biological signals systematically removed from the modern food system, today announced the launch of its fiber discovery and formulation technology. The company also announced availability of one.bio 01, its first clinically validated fiber ingredient, and the debut of GoodVice, a consumer food brand built to demonstrate the platform in everyday life.

For decades, chronic disease has been framed as a failure of the human body and mind. one.bio starts from a different premise: the body is responsive, not broken, and it is missing essential signals it needs from food.

"Your body isn't broken. The food system is," said Matt Barnard, co-founder and CEO of one.bio. "For nearly all of human history, fiber wasn't optional. It regulated metabolism, signaled satiety, calibrated the immune system and governed inflammation through the signals produced by the microbiome as it processed those fibers. In the last 70 years, those signals were removed. The body is still listening. It hears silence."

The Problem Hidden in Plain Sight

Anthropological evidence suggests humans once consumed 80-120 grams of diverse fibers per day. Today, average intake in the U.S. is approximately 12 grams, and Europe, China and others are similar. This is far beyond a nutritional shortfall; it's a biological disappearance. When fiber reaches the gut, microbes transform it into short-chain fatty acids that act as signaling molecules. These signals regulate metabolism, signal satiety, calibrate the immune system, and act as anti-inflammatories. When they disappear, the body compensates in ways that manifest as chronic disease.

Nearly 90% of U.S. healthcare spending, about $5 trillion annually, goes toward managing chronic inflammatory conditions: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, neurodegeneration.

"Different diagnoses. Different specialists. Different pills," Barnard said. "Same missing signals."

From 'Eat More Fiber' to Understanding and Including Fiber

Public guidance has long treated fiber as a single number on a nutrition label. one.bio's platform begins with a different insight: fibers are diverse and not interchangeable.

Different fiber structures signal different biological functions people feel. Some strengthen the gut barrier. Some reduce inflammatory signaling. Some influence glucose regulation and satiety. The body responds not to quantity alone, but to structures.

one.bio's novel knowledgebase, the Glycopedia, maps fiber structures to microbial fermentation pathways and downstream biological outcomes.

"This is not about roughage," said Matt Amicucci, PhD, co-founder and Chief Science Officer. "It's about restoring signals the body already understands. The Glycopedia maps which fibers produce which signals. Give your gut the signal and it knows what to do - feed it and it fixes you."

Signal Without Sacrifice

Historically, attempts to close the fiber gap failed at scale because of trade-offs: unpleasant taste, altered texture, digestive distress. The wellness industry taught consumers that healthy can't taste good.

one.bio 01 oat fiber, available for commercial use in February, is flavorless, odorless, colorless, and fully water-soluble. It disappears into formulations — beverages, baked goods, sauces, supplements — without changing flavor, texture, or appearance.

In a 14-day clinical study, NCT06739941 , with 63 adults, participants consuming one.bio-selected fibers experienced:

Improved comfort: improved digestive comfort even at uncommonly high levels, defying the bloating trade-off of inulin, FOS and other common fibers

improved digestive comfort even at uncommonly high levels, defying the bloating trade-off of inulin, FOS and other common fibers Metabolic control: reduced blood sugar spikes and improved glucose stability throughout the day

reduced blood sugar spikes and improved glucose stability throughout the day Cognitive clarity: improvements in concentration and mental health of participants with elevated baseline symptoms within two weeks

"Invisibility is the breakthrough," Amicucci said. "It allows brands to turn guilty pleasures into metabolic solutions. If people have to fight their food, it doesn't scale."

The preprint study is available at medRxiv .

From Platform to Proof: GoodVice

To demonstrate the platform in practice, one.bio is launching GoodVice, its first consumer brand, in February. GoodVice delivers restored biological signals in foods crafted for enjoyment.

"GoodVice proves something simple," Barnard said. "The most delicious and convenient foods can also be the most biologically aligned. The technology now exists to make the food we want to eat the food we need to eat."

Availability

one.bio is opening its platform to partners across food, beverage, supplement, personal care, and pet nutrition categories. Today, food that actually feeds you is the exception. We're making it the rule.

"The body knows what to do," Amicucci said. "Once the signal returns, it responds with benefits people feel."

GoodVice will be available at drinkgoodvice.com in February. For partnership inquiries, visit one.bio.

About one.bio

one.bio is the scientific platform dedicated to restoring essential biological signals stripped away by the modern food system. Through proprietary fiber discovery, structural characterization, and formulation science, one.bio enables the integration of high-function, anti-inflammatory fibers into everyday products — without compromising taste, texture, or convenience. By returning signal where there has been silence, one.bio aims to end the grocery-to-pharmacy dependency and support human flourishing absent chronic inflammatory disease.

