OneCare Media names Elise Chahine as Editor-in-Chief of SleepFoundation.org

Chahine comes to OneCare with an extensive background in medical publishing and advertising with world-renowned agencies and corporations, such as Thomson Reuters and McCann. Throughout her career, she worked closely with subject-matter experts to develop on-point manuscripts for publication in top-tier journals, content for accredited workshops and congresses, and relevant digital communications in the areas of oncology, infectious disease, sleep medicine, women's health, and neurology.

"Sleep is critical to our overall health and foundational to our well-being, more so now than ever. We're continuously investing to ensure that Sleep Foundation has the best possible content, product testing, editorial and medical review to keep the public engaged and informed. Adding Elise to our team is another reflection of that commitment, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her experience and go-forward focus on making sure Sleep Foundation is the premier destination for anything related to sleep," says Rafael Jose, Chief Digital Officer of OneCare Media.

With the team at OneCare Media, Elise is excited to continue expanding the reach of Sleep Foundation and developing new ways to present information through a variety of mediums. "Sleep Foundation is a sterling example of factual, objective information that is easily accessible. Having this information at their fingertips allows our readers to make better sleep decisions for themselves, the effects of which will trickle down to the community at large. It's a win–win."

About Sleep Foundation

Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org) was launched in 1996 with the mission to improve health through sleep education and advocacy. Now a premier sleep destination, Sleep Foundation boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate both health information and sleep product review content for the general public.

