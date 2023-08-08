OneCare Media Rebrands as Sleep Doctor, Elevating Sleep Health Commitment

News provided by

OneCare Media

08 Aug, 2023, 11:45 ET

The new name coincides with the expansion of site offerings to include direct-to-consumer sleep health products. 

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCare Media, a leader in online health education and insights, today announced a change to its corporate identity and name. Effective immediately, the company is rebranding itself as "Sleep Doctor." This decision reflects a deepened commitment to helping an increasingly tired world live healthier, happier, and thriving lives through the revitalizing power of sleep.

Along with the rebranding to Sleep Doctor comes an evolution in the strategic direction of the company, going beyond sleep education to create and curate direct-to-consumer sleep health products. The expanded direction seeks to fulfill growing customer demand for actionable sleep health solutions that pair education with scientifically backed sleep-improving essentials.

"Sleep Doctor better reflects who we are and where we are going as a business. We firmly believe that sleep is as important to health and well-being as diet and exercise but, unfortunately, often isn't valued to the same degree," said Bill Fish, President of Sleep Doctor. "Our goal is to elevate the importance of sleep and deliver the health-transforming benefits of it through the products and resources we offer."

Sleep Doctor and its family of sleep health websites, including SleepDoctor.com, will continue to offer in-depth sleep education and insights to support the adoption of better sleep habits and routines. However, the Sleep Doctor brand and website will expand its capabilities to include direct-to-consumer eCommerce, offering a range of vetted sleep-improving devices and sleep essentials.

"Fundamentally, we see sleep care as being synonymous with health care," said Bill Fish, President of Sleep Doctor. "Following the science, it is evident that sleep quality plays a critical role in our core health vitals like cognitive ability, heart health, and mental well-being. Through Sleep Doctor, we are now well positioned to deliver meaningful impact to the health and well-being of others."

To learn more about Sleep Doctor and the sleep health-transforming products and education it offers, visit www.SleepDoctor.com.

About Sleep Doctor:

Sleep Doctor, formerly known as OneCare Media, is a sleep health company on a mission to help an increasingly tired world live healthier, happier, and thriving lives through the revitalizing power of sleep. Sleep Doctor meticulously creates and curates scientifically backed direct-to-consumer sleep product essentials that solve sleep challenges and improve well-being. Founded by Dr. Michael Breus in 2008, Sleep Doctor, through its family of sites and brands (SleepDoctor.com, SleepFoundation.org, SleepApnea.org), empowers millions of consumers annually to better understand the science of their sleep, make informed product decisions, and build health-transforming sleep habits. To learn more about Sleep Doctor, visit SleepDoctor.com. To view career opportunities with Sleep Doctor, visit Linkedin

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jeff Braislin
VP, Product Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE OneCare Media

