OneCause AI Is Transforming Fundraising with Industry's Most Advanced Artificial Intelligence Solution

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, is proud to announce continued development of OneCause AI, a powerful suite of artificial intelligence tools built directly into the OneCause Fundraising Platform. Designed to streamline event and online fundraising, personalize donor engagement, and boost auction and overall fundraising performance, OneCause AI empowers nonprofits to achieve more — with less time, effort, and complexity.

By leveraging OneCause AI, nonprofits can experience remarkable improvements in both efficiency and fundraising outcomes. The innovative tools can reduce auction preparation time by up to 8 hours, and many nonprofits have seen a notable increase in auction proceeds, with up to a 25% boost in item revenue.

"Our goal with OneCause AI is to elevate the fundraising experience for nonprofits and their supporters," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "Unlike the one-size-fits-all approach of other platforms, OneCause AI learns and adapts to the unique needs of each organization. From event preparation to optimizing outcomes, our AI offers a depth of intelligence designed to transform how nonprofits operate, so they can focus on what matters most — their mission and impact."

Two recent additions to OneCause AI, the Event Readiness tool and the AI Guide, are set to redefine how nonprofits plan and execute their fundraising events. Event Readiness provides a real-time overview of key event management tasks and milestones. It continuously learns from information entered into the OneCause Fundraising Platform and offers timely guidance on which actions are on track, completed, or need immediate attention.

Meanwhile, the AI Guide delivers real-time, contextual help, guiding users through complex tasks and offering suggestions based on user behavior, reducing the learning curve and making the software even more user-friendly. Available 24/7 and supporting an unlimited number of users, it provides instant answers, troubleshoots issues, and offers guidance at any time, minimizing downtime and boosting user satisfaction. AI Guide learns and adapts to unique user needs over time, becoming more useful with each interaction.

Additional Features of OneCause AI Include:

Recommended Lots: Boosts engagement and bidding activity with AI-driven auction recommendations. Leveraging data from over 40,000 auctions and 4 million auction items, the Recommended Lots tool uses OneCause AI to present supporters with items they are most likely to bid on.

Suggested Sort: Creates a personalized auction experience for each supporter by automatically sorting auction items in a way that matches their bidding patterns. This feature elevates auction lots that are most likely to draw attention and bids, maximizing engagement and revenue.

Description Generators: Leveraging the power of proprietary OneCause AI and ChatGPT, these tools effortlessly craft and publish content for every aspect of fundraising — from event and campaign stories to descriptions for silent and live auction items, fixed-price items, raffles, and giving experiences, like targeted achievements and impact levels. By automating the creation of compelling, tailored content, nonprofits can elevate their events and campaigns while saving time and resources.

By creating personalized experiences for each guest, identifying tasks to keep events on track, and providing 24/7 access to world-class AI-driven support, OneCause AI ensures nonprofits can achieve greater success with less effort. Additionally, it requires no coding or technical expertise, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes.

