OneCause and Virtuous Team Up to Enhance the Donor Journey

New integration helps nonprofits tap into donor preferences and enhance the giving experience.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, today announced its new integration with Virtuous CRM. The integration seamlessly exports event, auction, and total giving data from OneCause to Virtuous CRM, centralizing a wealth of data and providing deeper insight into donor preferences and behavior.

By combining donor data and fundraising activities from their auctions and events, nonprofits that adopt the integration will gain a comprehensive view of donor interactions, leading to more personalized and meaningful engagement with supporters.

"Today's donors expect personalized digital interactions, and those expectations extend to the giving experience," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "With this integration, nonprofits can better meet the needs and preferences of individual donors, providing a more personalized, authentic connection to missions, enhancing fundraising efforts, and ultimately enabling greater impact."

When a supporter's giving activity flows from OneCause into Virtuous, fundraising professionals will be able to leverage real-time data to automate communications, add tasks, and easily append donor information. This provides nonprofits with insights for the next best action in the donor journey, helping to build trust and loyalty through personalized engagement. Layering the additional data elevates the understanding of a donor's capacity and motivations to help nonprofits create hyper-personal and responsive donor experiences that grow giving.

"The OneCause and Virtuous integration will empower fundraisers everywhere to grow giving with the power of Responsive Fundraising," said Gabe Cooper, chief executive officer at Virtuous. "We couldn't be more excited to join forces with OneCause to create the most holistic giving platform for today's modern fundraiser."

The integration is available to OneCause customers who utilize Virtuous as their CRM solution. To learn more, visit www.onecause.com to request a demo.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5.8 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Virtuous

Much more than a nonprofit CRM, Virtuous is the only responsive fundraising platform designed to help nonprofit teams build better donor relationships and increase impact with confidence. Virtuous helps unify fundraising, marketing, and donor development activities, ridding teams of redundant back-office tasks, and surfacing the insights and signals needed to deliver dynamic donor experiences at scale. Learn more at virtuous.org.

