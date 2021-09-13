OneCause Announces Grants Program to Expand Access to Nonprofit Technology

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced at the annual Raise Conference the launch of its Corporate Grants Program, providing technology-based grants to help emerging nonprofits expand their impact.

"At OneCause, we believe fundraising technology should be accessible to all nonprofits," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "The global pandemic has radically accelerated the largest digital transformation in fundraising history. This digital wave should be ridden by all, regardless of organization size or resources. The OneCause Corporate Grants Program is a step towards expanding access to the technology nonprofits need today to keep fundraising and connecting with supporters."

The Corporate Grants Program provides nonprofit organizations free 24-month subscriptions to the OneCause suite of fundraising software and services. The program includes technology-based grants up to $10,000, and access to OneCause resources and award-winning support community.

View Corporate Grants Program full overview: https://www.onecause.com/general/grants-program/.

This is the latest program under the larger OneCause Cares initiative that launched in 2020 to bring the organization's mission to life - helping to enhance the culture and build better tomorrows for our communities. These grants will help nonprofit fundraising within three core focus areas:

Mental Health & Wellness: nonprofits who promote self-care and wellness or address a critical challenge amongst underserved communities such as hunger, poverty, or social inequities.

nonprofits who promote self-care and wellness or address a critical challenge amongst underserved communities such as hunger, poverty, or social inequities. Community : nonprofits who support the vibrancy of a community, celebration of cultural diversity, preservation of history, or drive local impact.

: nonprofits who support the vibrancy of a community, celebration of cultural diversity, preservation of history, or drive local impact. Sustainability: nonprofits who are working to safeguard the planet, natural resources, renewable energies, and conservation efforts.

"We are committed to empowering and furthering great missions," added Johns. "Our Corporate Grants Program will start with a targeted focus on some of the most important issues today and for future generations. We look forward to continue expanding the footprint of the program, investing in the success of emerging nonprofits and their impact in the communities they serve."

Grants are open to any registered 501c3 organization in the United States and Canada that align with one of the three core focus areas. The initial application period closes on November 1, 2021, with grants awarded in December 2021.

For full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.onecause.com/general/grants-program/terms-conditions/.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 38,000 fundraising campaigns and events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $3 billion. OneCause has been recognized by Inc. Best in Business, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Pandemic Pivot of the Year, Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and a Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

SOURCE OneCause

Related Links

https://www.onecause.com/

