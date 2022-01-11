OneCause Awards Technology Grants to Three Rising Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the recipients of their inaugural Corporate Grants Program, committed to expanding access to technology to help emerging nonprofits accelerate their fundraising and mission.

The OneCause Corporate Grants Program provides nonprofit organizations free 24-month subscriptions to fundraising software and services. The program includes technology-based grants up to $10,000, and access to OneCause resources and its award-winning support community.

"Our culture at OneCause is built around a shared passion for building better tomorrows and the Corporate Grants Program helps empower developing nonprofits with access to technology, resources, and fundraising mentorship," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Each of our selected 2022 grantees represents an important community organization with great potential, and we're honored to help them grow their impact."

The inaugural grantee class includes:

BIO Girls, 'Beautiful Inside and Out,' provides a 12-week program combining life-skills curriculum, small-group mentoring, community service, and physical activity to help adolescent girls improve their self-esteem. The organization plans to consolidate disparate technology systems to scale its fundraising efforts and maximize donor dollars to reach their bold goal to impact 1 in 5 girls in North Dakota and 3,500 annually region wide by the end of 2025.





and 3,500 annually region wide by the end of 2025. First Fruits Farm, a faith-based nonprofit, is dedicated to providing fresh, nutritious food for the hungry through volunteer service and community partnerships. Since 2004, the organization has donated 20 million pounds of produce with the support of more 13,000 volunteers. The organization is in the early stages of a total digital transformation to elevate their fundraising activities that are so vital to expanding its mission.





Mental Health America of West Central Indiana , Inc improves the life quality of those experiencing mental illness, providing housing and care, education and programs, treatment, and supportive services to at-risk community members. With the technology grant, the organization will be able to increase the agency's resource capacity for direct service and enable the agency to tell more targeted stories to the greater community that decrease mental health stigma within the community.

The OneCause Grants Program is open to any registered 501c3 organization in the United States and Canada. Grantees are selected based on the overall need, how technology will help the organization further its mission, and alignment with three core focus areas: Mental Health & Wellness, Community, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit: https://www.onecause.com/general/grants-program/.

About OneCause®

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use online and event fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped more 6,000 nonprofits raise $3.5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

