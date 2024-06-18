OneCause Celebrated as Inc. Best Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

Indianapolis-Based Fundraising Software Leader Continues to Champion Culture of Well-Being and Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, has received the Inc. Best Workplaces award for the second year in a row. The recognition acknowledges a commitment at OneCause to supporting its employees as they work together to serve their nonprofit customers. This is the third year overall that OneCause has been recognized by Inc., a leading publication for entrepreneurs, for its dynamic and purpose-driven work culture. After rigorous evaluation and data collection from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected only 543 honorees this year.

"Our employees love what they do, and that passion is a key factor in our success at OneCause," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "We strive to create a fun and engaging work environment that encourages personal and professional growth. Inc.'s recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a workplace where well-being, collaboration, and excellence thrive, empowering our team to help our nonprofit customers create meaningful impact and advance their causes."

Upholding core values of passion, curiosity, commitment, and helpfulness has been a driving force behind the strong culture at OneCause. The company offers unique opportunities for every employee to grow and give back, including the OneCause Cares Mentor program, which provides skill development and helps employees take personal ownership for their professional growth. Additionally, the Kickstart Your Cause initiative offers each OneCause team member a chance to gift the company's fundraising software to a nonprofit of their choosing each year.

Other employee-focused initiatives include:

Flexible, people-first workplace options

Employee sabbatical program

Employee-led committees that work closely with company leadership

Market-leading 401(k) match

Summer flex hours

Fearless Leadership Program for people leaders

Summer company meeting that brings together distributed workforce

Virtual socials and games to build camaraderie

Corporate sponsorship of Calm and Blinkist app subscriptions for all staff members

Commitment to a culture of open feedback

The annual Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in a physical or a virtual facility. Each company nominated took part in an employee survey, which included topics like management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

In addition to being named to the Best Workplaces list multiple times, Inc. previously recognized OneCause with a Gold Best in Business Award, honoring companies that positively impacted the community, nonprofit industry, and society during the pandemic.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

